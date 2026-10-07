Repairing A Couple Of Very Expensive Registered DDR5 RAM Sticks

It’s definitely a sign of the times when repair shops get handed sticks of registered ECC DDR5 RAM by businesses to try and fix, rather than just tossing the defective ones and slotting in a fresh bunch. This is how [northwestrepair] ended up with two of these ECC RDIMMs, with a current market valuation of a rather nice budget car.

The 128 GB stick was first on the bench, with the fault being that it would fail DDR5 training on boot. This suggests that one or more of the DRAM BGA packages had developed a cracked solder joint, which is something that you could conceivably fix with more diagnosing and testing for a single IC reballing.

In this case doing a reflow cycle was enough to bring the RAM back to life, with the DDR5 training now passing without issues in a test system.

For the 256 GB stick things wouldn’t be so easy, as it seemed completely dead. This suggested a dead PMIC, as this is the component on DDR5 RAM responsible for ensuring that the DRAM ICs even power on. The SPD ROM was another option, so that got swapped first, which does require reprogramming the RDIMM. For this the earlier SPD dump image was reflashed, but swapping this chip made no difference.

After some additional reflowing of a few suspect ICs, still nothing happened. Following this a lot of reballing and other troubleshooting steps followed, only for the problem to be one shorted MLCC and a broken PMIC, potentially caused by whoever dropped said RDIMM onto the server room floor.

Cracked MLCCs do appear to be a very common cause of failures, as they’re often used as filter capacitors, same as for this RDIMM. Checking for shorts across a number of such MLCCs can be a good way to shorten a diagnostic cycle. Since this RDIMM was dropped, reballing every IC probably was still a good move as this may have cracked some solder balls.