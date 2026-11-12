A Desktop OS For The ESP32-P4

The ESP32-P4 is Espressif’s high-end application processor, with two blistering fast RISC-V cores for a surprisingly reasonable price. As it’s a very capable computer in its own right, there have been a range of operating systems made for it. Latest among them is [Jthwho]’s BMDS, for Bare Metal Do Stuff, which targets an Olimex board.

At its heart is the FreeRTOS kernel we’ve seen in so many other similar projects, but on top is an OS which is described as being like DOS in its one-user minimally intrusive operation. It runs ELF binaries, and has some POSIX compliance, with BusyBox being a port. Perhaps most noticeable is its GUI, which provides a very slick desktop straight out of the late 1990s.

We can see that had this appeared as a contemporary of Amigas, 68k Macs, and Windows 3.x, it would have immediately been a real contender. But the question is, does such an OS have a niche here in 2026? We think it might, as this processor is slowly establishing itself in a new genre of powerful machines aimed at hackers and tinkerers. Either way it’s an impressive achievement, and we look forward to seeing it develop over time.