Hackaday Links: November 15, 2026

Another Hackaday Supercon is in the history books. The new venue was amazing. We had more attendees than ever and still had room to spare. You can find many of the talks, including the lightning talks, in the live section of our YouTube channel. You can even watch the final badge hacking competition.

SpaceX successfully caught the Starship upper stage, using the launch tower’s giant mechanical arms for the first time. However, it failed to catch the booster because a low-fuel alarm forced an abort. Still, one out of two isn’t bad when it comes to catching things from orbit.

You have a combination lock from 1583, and you don’t know the code. There are 1,296 possible combinations, but you don’t want to try them lest you damage the old brass device. That was the situation researchers at Cardiff University faced. Their answer? Using micro CT scanning, they examined the internals of the lock and determined the combination was ANCE. The lock wasn’t attached to anything, apparently, so it didn’t reveal any secret treasure.

Do you need a 150,000 FPS camera? Canadian researchers did, and they used a technique they call chromatically band-limited illumination profilometry. Yeah. Using sound, they project structured light patterns on a surface and use the reflections to reconstruct its 3D geometry. They captured ultrasonic vibrations at 150,000 FPS, a projectile hitting a turbine at 25,000 FPS, and a spinning maple seed at 75,000 FPS. They even managed to recover a spoken message from the vibrations.

If you ever played animal, vegetable, or mineral, researchers at the University of Tokyo may upset your game. They’ve created planimal cells — cells that combine algal cells and mammal cells and correctly divide. The joke is: what do you get when you cross a hamster and an alga? Unfortunately, the alga genes were mostly inactive, so the answer isn’t a photosynthesizing hamster. But maybe one day.

Finally, if you need an 8-minute timer, you might be interested in a recent astronomical discovery. A binary star system about 5,000 light-years away, consisting of a Sun-like star and a white dwarf. The pair emits a radio burst every 8 minutes. Then again, you should probably just use a 555.

See something interesting that you think would be a good fit for our weekly Links column? Drop us a line; we’d love to hear about it.