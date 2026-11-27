Recently [polymatt] had a poke at one of the all-time favorites in the retro community, by making his own Nixie tube. Over the course of two weeks he tried to create one from scratch, following in the footsteps of other people who are trying to revive this obsolete type of indicator.

Before VFDs and LED technology made them firmly obsolete, Nixie tubes were one of the few ways that devices could provide something like an alphanumeric indicator to a user. Each digit or other symbol is formed by its own cathode, which glows when powered. They’re a type of neon lamp, though with multiple cathodes and a mesh anode for a distinctive look. Simple neon lamps served effectively the purpose of LED indicators alongside their Nixie siblings.

While the design of a Nixie tube fundamentally isn’t much more complex than making a simple neon indicator lamp, the internal structure has many more elements, all of which have be carefully designed, created and assembled, before evacuating the air from the glass envelope and filling it with the usual neon-argon Penning gas mixture.

For his design, [polymatt] used borosilicate test tubes for the glass envelope, leaving just designing the base, the internals and sealing the whole construction. Even with a range of laser cutting heads at his disposal this took a while, especially for finer features like the mesh anode. Rather than going for the typical Penning mixture pure argon would be used, which requires a higher voltage.

Unfortunately the first major test after the two-week deadline showed that his vacuum setup was leaking just about everywhere, so the big glow-up gets pushed to a follow-up video. Unfortunately it’s not mentioned why a pure argon gas mixture would be used, though it’s probably just for ease of filling with just one tank required.