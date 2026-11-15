VapourDeck Is The 486 Handheld You Didn’t Know You Needed

Do you need a 486-based handheld computer for DOS games? Well, we didn’t think so either — until we saw [Sprite_tm]’s impressive and excellently documented VapourDeck homebrew handheld PC. Now we want one for Christmas and to be [Sprite_tm] when we grow up.

There exist industrial single-board computers designed around the Intel 486, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that’s what lives inside this build– but no. [Sprite_tm] was tired of thinking of a motherboard as “deep magic” and decided it was high time he designed his own. He chose the 486 because Intel actually let mere mortals at the documentation in those days, and it would let him play all his favourite DOS games on the fly. The board contains a period-appropriate VGA chip — complete with whopping 1MB of VRAM!– though most of the glue logic, I/Om and sound are on a modern FPGA and ESP32-S3, respectively.

The writeup gives a good idea of the thinking behind this machine, but if you want to build one yourself, you can get all the files on Codeburg, because [Sprite_tm] was kind enough to open-source his work even if he’s not sure anyone else would want to replicate it.

We’ve seen a lot of [Sprite_tm]’s work on Hackaday over the years, including a portable Vectrex he walked us through at Supercon one year.

Thanks to [Vital] for the tip!