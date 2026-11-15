It’s A NAS, For Sony Mavica Disks

At the dawn of the consumer digital camera age, manufacturers tested this new market with a wide array of interesting and unorthodox designs. This era only lasted a few years before they moved toward making models that resembled the 35mm cameras the consumers were used to. Sony’s Mavica offerings were particularly unusual, because they eschewed Flash storage for the then-ubiquitous 3.5″ floppy disk. Where there are files, there might be a need to share them, so [Bigcrimping] has created floppy3.5. It’s a NAS for digital Mavica disks.

Inside, along with the floppy drive, is an interesting dual-processor architecture. An RP2354 runs a Greaseweazle port and reads the floppy drive, to the extent that it can operate as a standalone Greaseweazle device through its USB port. An ESP32-S3 is hooked into the RP2354 via SPI and performs the tasks of decoding the raw floppy data, copying the resulting files to an SD card, and sharing the images over a web interface. There’s also a pleasingly retro display intended to look like a Walkman display of the same era.

This is an interesting project, both for Mavica owners for whom it’s very cool indeed, and as a portable Greaseweazle peripheral in its own right. More than once, we’ve had a random old floppy for which this appliance would have been a huge time saver. As we said earlier this year, it’s now imperative that you copy that floppy!