The world is full of linguistic boundaries that seem obvious during regular communication but can break down upon closer inspection. Is a pizza an open-faced sandwich? Is an ebike a motor vehicle? Are palms actually trees? Is a certain number of grains of sand a heap? Without diving too much into the world of philosophy, we might all at least agree that strapping 12 kW of motors to a paddleboard might turn it into another type of vehicle entirely, likely without the word “paddle” in its name. But either way, this is likely the fastest craft of its kind in the world.

Many other types of vessel of this type use off-the-shelf motor kits with shrouds, exposed bolts, and other drag-maximizing features. [rctestflight] has a lot of experience building custom watercraft without these downsides and figured he could put together something a little more hydrodynamic. His paddleboard incorporates two masts from a previous hydrofoil build, as well as two six kilowatt electric motors positioned at the end of each one. With some batteries in a waterproof case and a remote control to command them, the paddleboard quickly gets up on plane provided the rider is in the appropriate forward position.

For anyone familiar with [rctestflight]’s builds, you’ll know this isn’t just someone who slaps a motor onto a piece of fiberglass and tosses it into a lake. A lot of work went into this build, including some propellers that were developed during a long series of tests to find ideal propeller shapes for various applications. With all of the tuning done it travels across the surface of the water in excess of 40 kph, much faster than any other “paddle” board we’ve seen before.