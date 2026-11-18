In many ways, the Sega Dreamcast was the most forward-thinking console ever produced. It included a built-in Internet connection in a time when the Internet was just becoming widely accessible, VGA output when most people connected their consoles to their televisions with composite video or RF adapters, and even supported a custom version of Windows. Its advanced features were partially a cause of its commercial failure, though, although the system is still beloved by a niche community today. Partially because it is a great platform for modding in bizarre and novels ways like this build which adds Nintendo 64 cartridge compatibility.

The controllers were unique and fairly advanced as well. They used a proprietary serial interface called Maple which is a protocol that could handle data transmission at a rate of around 2 megabits per second, which is not too shabby for technology from the late 90s, let alone for the controller on a gaming console. Using that capability to read data from a Nintendo 64 cartridge ought to be fairly straightforward then. To get the peripheral up and running, [Throaty Mumbo] took a cartridge port from a N64 and wired it to an adapter which lets the Dreamcast read the data on the cartridge through the controller port. There’s an N64 emulator available for Dreamcast, although the system is not quite fast enough for this to make games playable. The way around this was to use assets and save data from the cartridge but run games that were recompiled for the Dreamcast instead.

[Throaty Mumbo] finishes out the build with a custom PCB and case which turns it into a usable cartridge reader that easily slots into a controller port. Then, using the same premise, he built cartridge readers for other systems’ games like the SNES and Genesis, making the Dreamcast somewhat backwards-compatible. Although the Dreamcast was technically advanced it didn’t have a DVD capability, but [Throaty Mumbo] covered that in a previous build using a similar controller-based peripheral approach.