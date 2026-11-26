When building a terrarium, most people do their best to make it an acceptable environment for its inhabitant. Temperature and lighting can be regulated, and habitat-appropriate props placed to provide some approximation to what the creature would be happy with. [Fraxinas] has taken this a step further though, by making a terrarium that simulates the weather conditions of a gecko’s native New Caledonia.

This terrarium is controlled by an ESP32, which in turn commands lights, a heater, a misting pump, and some fans. These are used to simulate the New Caledonian climate, based on real climate data from the island. This is in Germany so its seasons are out of phase with the south pacific, thus the terrarium replicates conditions from six months in the past.

On a sad note, the gecko for whom it was built is no longer with us, and after several months of emptiness the terrarium gained a new inhabitant. This came with an upgrade, both to the lighting in order to better support plants, and the materials used in order to present a more gecko-safe environment. The write-up is long and fascinating, and we’re sure you’ll find it a good read.

This may be the first gecko we’ve seen whose climate follows their real habitat, but it’s not the first automated terrarium we’ve seen.