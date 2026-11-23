A week or so ago I posted an Ask Hackaday, in which I asked the community for help with a common camera hacking problem I was having with my mobile phone to C mount conversion. In short, when you take a camera with a tiny lens and change that lens for another, the resulting photographs have a colour cast. It’s usually the right colour in the centre, and moves to a pink colour in a ring around the photo. The commenters came up with the right answer, and identified the problem as the phone software applying a correction to compensate for the relatively awful tiny lens. It’s a problem not limited to me, it’s appeared in many such projects including this one. So having been educated as to the nature of the problem, my next step was to look at how to fix it.

It’s A Flat Field Correction Problem, Folks!

Of course I am not the first to encounter this in some form, thus as expected there’s a well-tested technique in photography to correct it. It’s called flat field correction, and it works by correcting each pixel in the image to match the gain to that of the pixels in the centre of the image. It’s a straightforward enough mathematical procedure, and to measure those relative pixel gains it requires that the camera take a calibration image of a uniformly lit white surface. The idea is that each pixel in this image will deliver the difference between it and the pixels in the centre, and thus the required correction for that pixel.

Taking a calibration image is easy, and involves pointing the camera at something white and reasonably lit, and unfocusing it to remove any surface texture effects. The picture must be at the same resolution as the photo to be processed. I took a picture of the same white table in my hackerspace from the stuffed animals picture at somewhere under a metre’s distance, with the lens set to infinity focus. The resulting image shows the circular pink pattern alone, and very clearly indicates the nature of the problem.

Correction Method 1: GIMP

Perhaps the easiest way to perform flat field correction is in your normal photo editing package. I use GIMP, but I am guessing that other packages will follow a similar path.

Open your photo to be corrected. The result will be brighter so you’ll need to reduce its exposure (Colours menu > Exposure). Change the encoding precision to 32-bit floating point (Image menu > Encoding). Since this is a mathematical process, this reduces any rounding errors that might affect picture quality. Open the calibration image as a new layer above the photo (File menu > Open as layers). Some guides then suggest applying a Gaussian blur to this layer to further reduce noise. I tried either, and found it made little difference. Change the layer’s mode from “Normal”, to “Divide”. This can be found in the Layers panel, in a pulldown above the list of layers.

Following these steps delivers an image with the flat field correction applied. Of course, it may still need other processing such as white balance, but the pink ring is gone.

But What About The Command Line?

A straightforward GIMP workflow is an easy way to correct a single photo, but converting a day’s worth of pictures is likely to become a major pain. For a directory full of pictures it makes sense to use Image Magick if I can, and for a video I need to be able to use ffmpeg. So after a bit of messing about, here is the same process, for both command line packages. I have also placed the shell commands in a GitHub repository, in case your browser manages to mangle cut-and-pasting the commands below.

Image Magick

The first task is to create a calibration map from the calibration image I took earlier. This is a PNG image whose pixels represent the level difference from the centre of the image normalised to 50% grey, as opposed to the original image which shows their relative values at whatever illumination it was taken under. The -blur option applies a blur to remove any textures in the image, while the -fx option contains the mathematical formula required to apply the calculation. I am not ashamed to admit that I had a lot of help in getting these steps right, for which I am thankful.

magick calibration-photo.jpg \ -blur 0x60 \ -fx 'channel( 0.5*u.r/max(u.g,0.02) * u.p{w/2,h/2}.g/max(u.p{w/2,h/2}.r,0.02), 0.5, 0.5*u.b/max(u.g,0.02) * u.p{w/2,h/2}.g/max(u.p{w/2,h/2}.b,0.02) )' \ -depth 16 PNG48:calibration-map.png

Having created the calibration map image, it can now be applied to the photo. The multiplication by 0.5 is a compensation for the calibration map being centred around 50% grey, and the divide function is the same as that in the GIMP version above.

magick photo.jpg \ -evaluate multiply 0.5 \ calibration-map.png \ -compose DivideSrc -composite \ -quality 95 photo-corrected.jpg

ffmpeg

Now for video! Performing the same task in ffmpeg follows the same process as with Image Magick, but the calibration map must be the same resolution as the video. The most straightforward way to do this is to make a short video of the illuminated white surface rather than a still photo, and average all of its frames into a single image. The result is a similar one to the still calibration image, but it’s important to do it this way as the video camera app may apply different processing to the still camera one.

ffmpeg -i calibration-video.mp4 \ -vf "tmix=frames=60,format=rgb48be" \ -frames:v 1 -update 1 calibration-image-video.png

This image can then be processed in exactly the same way as the Image Magick version. Again, it’s applying a blur, and the same formula to make the calibration map.

ffmpeg -i calibration-image-video.png \ -vf "format=gbrp16le,gblur=sigma=60,\ geq=r='32768*r(X,Y)*g(W/2,H/2)/(max(g(X,Y),1)*max(r(W/2,H/2),1))':\ g='32768':\ b='32768*b(X,Y)*g(W/2,H/2)/(max(g(X,Y),1)*max(b(W/2,H/2),1))'" \ -frames:v 1 -update 1 -pix_fmt rgb48be calibration-map-video.png

Using the map, the conversion can then be performed on the video itself. This is a slow process though, on my run-of-the-mill Thinkpad it was processing only 1.8 frames per second.

ffmpeg -i your-video.mp4 -loop 1 -i calibration-map-video.png \ -filter_complex \ "[0:v]format=gbrp16le [ video];\ [1:v]format=gbrp16le[map];\ [ video][map]blend=all_expr='A*32768/max(B,1)':shortest=1,\ format=yuv420p[out]" \ -map '[out]' -map '0:a?' \ -c:v libx264 -preset medium -crf 18 \ -c:a copy your-video-corrected.mp4

So we’ve identified the problem as flat-field correction, and here are three ways to do it. The camera is now a lot closer to being useful, even if the processing steps can be a little cumbersome and the photos may require a little more post-processing. It’s obvious that in the phone hardware is the best place to do this, but without access to the internals of a 13-year-old Samsung this is the next best thing.