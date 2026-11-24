Going from a physical object to a 3D model on your computer would go so much faster than manual modelling if you could just hold the object up to said computer and tell the modelling software to just create that, but digital. Although that may sound as silly as talking to a computer mouse, this is basically what 3D scanners are trying to achieve, with varying levels of success over the decades.

Although 3D scanners have existed for decades, their hobbyist variants have only become affordable relatively recently. Here two approaches are popular: photogrammetry and structured light, with the latter quite recently adding lasers to the original near-infrared (NIR) projection approach for theoretically even higher resolutions and better compatibility with certain materials.

Both approaches seem quite viable for detailed scans on face value, but the major question is how they perform when you throw a range of challenging objects at them. Which one should you splurge your hard-earned cash on?

Setting The Stage

Although these days you can get 2D scanners for peanuts in a variety of formats, with generally excellent performance, it definitely took a while before they got to this level. For example, the handheld color scanner – likely a Logitech ScanMan Color 2000 – that I got as a kid in the late 90s was not very good, to put it nicely.

You’d have to do multiple passes for larger documents that got stitched together, and you’d constantly get yelled at by the software for moving too slowly/too fast, only to end up with smeared, poorly stitched and otherwise lousy scans that OCR would totally struggle with.

Yet looking at the much better flatbed scanners of the era, they were big, expensive and came with their own list of gotchas. They could however scan in a document without visual glitches and with much higher overall reliability and lower frustration levels.

With today’s 3D scanners it often feels like we’re in a similar era, where you can get fairly decent results with the cheaper scanners if you put in the effort, but throwing more money at it can make all the difference and reduce time and frustrations. That said, much like the troubled results from early 2D scanners, you’ll be fumbling with processing settings, lighting setups, scanning spray, marker stickers, as well as other techniques to get a 3D scan with at least a usable mesh, as we’re no longer just dealing with a mere two dimensions now.

This raises the question of whether a hobbyist is looking for the best possible technology, or the best device for a given price point. There is also the question of which technology is best when cranking said hobbyist budget up to the absolute pain point. In 1990s terms, if you scanned in documents all the time for the local arts club or so, you’d have gotten an HP or similar flatbed scanner and lived with the pain, whereas for a mostly curious kid you’d get a portable scanner for much cheaper to at least be able to scan something.

Although even a cheap NIR 3D scanner, an upcycled Microsoft Kinect, a smartphone camera and any of the many Raspberry Pi camera module-based projects can give decent results, this merely tells you what’s possible if your budget is about $100 and you already got a 3D printer kicking around to e.g. print the bits for an OpenScan rig.

Essentially, this article is about asking whether when you bump up the budget does it at all make sense to upgrade said camera for photogrammetry or even splurge on a fancy-ish NIR or even a NIR-and-blue-lasers scanner?

Setting The Budget

What is this upper price point where it can still be called ‘hobbyist level’ with a straight face? I’d say for photogrammetry an up to $2,000 digital camera fits that bill, as I got my Nikon D7200 DSLR as a hobbyist photographer. This features a 24 MP CMOS sensor and will be used for this test with a Nikon 40 mm lens. This puppy cost about $1,400 ($1,927 inflation adjusted) when released in 2017 as a bundle with an 18-140 mm kit lens, with the additional lens, carry bag, etc. adding to the total cost.

For structured light you can get a whole range of 3D scanners within the $500 – $2,000 range that will always have NIR as basic feature set, but increasingly also have the blue laser scanner included. If you want to squeeze in below that, you can get something like the NIR-only Revopoint Inspire 2 for about $400, though with that you are foregoing the potential benefits of blue laser scanning, in so far as there are any.

With this test I’ll be using a Creality Sermoon P1 that I was fortunate enough to get my hands on for this test. It can use both NIR and blue lasers with the manufacturer claiming high enough accuracy to use it for mechanical work with said blue laser mode, something that I’ll attempt to investigate as this series progresses. For a good idea of what hardware is inside this scanner, the FCC teardown is pretty revealing.

Although rather expensive for a hobbyist at $3,500, it’s basically the $2,399 Sermoon S1 with an entire laptop grafted onto it, while sensor-wise it appears to be comparable to the $1,599 Raptor Pro. From Creality there’s also the $719 Pika camera, an action camera-sized scanner that still does both NIR and blue laser scanning, but presumably with a hit on accuracy.

For $1,200 there’s the Revopoint MetroX Pro that seems to give the Creality scanners a run for their money, and recently Elegoo put up the M1 Ultra up for a $1,600 pre-order. Thus $1,500 would seem to be about where a full-featured, PC-bound NIR + blue laser scanner ends up at, price-wise, with something like that quaint Pika scanner being one of those wildcards that could be good or terrible due to compromises at that size and price level.

Ultimately the hobbyist price pain point would seem to be between $1,000 – $2,000, with some cheaper commercial options existing below that before having to consider something a bit more DIY or getting lucky on eBay with used pro-level gear.

Setting Expectations

When it comes to 3D scanners the promises have always been many, but – based on what I have seen – invariably the meshes you get out of the process will have strange gaps and odd geometry where the algorithm gave up or guessed wrong. If the scanner also produces textures, these may have a range of issues too that could require hours of tender love and care and editing software before dragging in the fixed mesh, UV unwrapping it and praying that both still work well together.

Many of these issues are due to the fact that the underlying algorithms are interpreting the captured images, using various hints in either the photos or the NIR (or laser) pattern distortion to figure out what the shape of the target object is. When the object is rather lumpy, has various holes, voids and overhangs, or composed of a glossy, transparent or dark material, this can all confuse the algorithm and produce the aforementioned issues.

By choosing near-pain-point-priced gear such issues should hopefully remain limited to the point where any remaining problems are more likely due to a skill or software issue.

Photogrammetry

The 23.5 x 15.6 mm, 24 MP CMOS sensor in the Nikon D7200 DSLR is well above the tiny, sub-10 MP smartphone camera minimum requirement that I have seen cited by e.g. Form Labs, which should really help resolution and accuracy. For lighting I’m using a photography light box with white backdrop to eliminate uneven lighting and similar issues as much as possible.

After taking the photos of the test object (an ESP32-S3 development board), I then used the open source Regard3D software to process them. This offers a range of algorithms and settings that the basic tutorial does a pretty decent job of explaining.

Even so, it’s not quite as simple as for example the one-touch Simple Photogrammetry GUI that we covered previously, or likely the many commercial options. Although some of the latter have ‘free’ versions, these are rather limited in features and were thus skipped for now.

My main rationale for using Regard3D was to pick an open source option that gives you the freedom to try out different algorithms and get more feedback along the way.

Here the initial, very naïve results were not very good, as can be seen in the insufficient coverage screenshot. By basically just taking shots around the object the top and bottom were severely neglected and during processing of the 17 photos, these parts were thus effectively thrown out.

After looking at more sites with recommended number of photos, how many photos per angle and so on, I gave it another shot with this time the board photographed first while resting on one of its pin headers and then angled up resting on the USB-C ports. I figured that this would give decent coverage, and I was sort of right.

This time I had 77 photos that took an Intel N100-based PC a few hours to process. I basically followed the software’s defaults and tutorial’s recommendations, with one major exception.

In the Densification step you can choose between a number of algorithms, with Clustering Views for Multi-view Stereo (CVMS) being rather prominent unlike the Shading-aware Multi-View Stereo (SMVS) option. Yet in my experience and with my setup I could only get unusable blobs generated with CVMS whereas SMVS gave both of the results you see here.

The second attempt – here with colored vertices rather than full textures – looked much better, with both top and bottom looking about normal. Unfortunately I was clearly still missing some angles, as could be seen by gaps in the mash on e.g. the metal can edges. Unlike the shoes, statues and similar objects that are often scanned in reviews and such, this little board has a lot of sneaky sharp angles that are hard to capture without planning out the photo sequence in advance to catch them all.

So far my thoughts on photogrammetry are that doing it in a manual fashion like this is doable with some planning and if you aren’t trying to process it on a total potato of a PC, it’s probably fairly fast too.

Structured Light

Although the Creality Sermoon P1 has effectively a 24 GB RAM laptop grafted onto the scanner, you can also use it hooked up to a PC like the listed alternatives. This is something that you probably want to do anyway as reviewers like Tom’s Hardware found that this can pretty much double your NIR scanning FPS, so lugging a laptop with you for a mobile scan is probably worth it. The included 3300 mAh batteries also drain in no time – even with the device turned off – so you’ll never find yourself far from a power source anyway.

The scanning software will be basically the same regardless of the option chosen, with both the NIR and three blue laser modes taking multiple scans for the average object, which are then merged with hopefully the different scan series matched up correctly. That’s the theory at least, as my experiences so far have been less than flattering.

My first attempts involved watching Creality’s introductory video and reading a few reviews before trying a scan. Here I was left under the mistaken belief that by merely picking either option and waving the scanner sorta around the object – initially stationary on the table with filtered sunlight illuminating the scene – I would see the object appear on the screen, especially as it told me to keep scanning until the on-screen object ‘turned green’.

This didn’t happen, and using varieties of the blue laser options (multi-, cross- and single line) made no difference. Following this I used a rotary table to keep the scanner steady and move the object in front of its sensors, doing two scans in two different orientations as with the second photogrammetry run.

Unfortunately this seemed to just confuse the scanner, as I imagine it just couldn’t distinguish what it was meant to be scanning and just threw something together involving the front of the rotary table and a blur of what was the development board as it happily spun about.

Probably just a skill issue, I imagine, though I cannot help but notice that everyone is using these scanners for rather larger and more rotund objects, not for tiny PCBs covered in all kinds of materials. For a retry I’ll probably do more research, use an external laptop to bump up the scanning speed and try different target objects and materials. Beyond this there is also the whole topic of markers, scanning spray, etc. to dive into.

Git Gud

If you were to ask me at this point in time whether it’s worth it to invest in a NIR/blue laser 3D scanner as a hobbyist, I’d likely give a definite ‘no’. Based on my experiences so far with photogrammetry it’s a lot more intuitive at least from a capturing point-of-view, especially if you have a modicum of photography talent and a half-decent camera lying around. My DSLR is probably complete overkill, but I’ll admit that it makes the whole process rather easy with solid auto-focus and a whole host of manual parameters to tweak if necessary that are locked away on smartphones.

My problem with structured light scanning seems to be centered around the atrocious scanning software that makes it completely unintuitive what you are even looking at or what is happening, unlike when I’m looking through the viewfinder of a DSLR. I imagine that more familiarity here will help.

That said, structured light scanning holds the promise of higher accuracy, which is where you’d reckon that it’d do better than a mere photogrammetry system when it comes to the fine detail on a small PCB or a complex mechanical part. Feel free to sound off in the comments with helpful tips and references, as well as your experiences with both photogrammetry and structured light scanning.