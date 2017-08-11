There’s a little problem with sending drones to Venus: it’s too hostile for electronics; the temperature averages 867 °F and the pressure at sea level is 90 atmospheres. The world duration record is 2 hours and 7 minutes, courtesy of Russia’s Venera 13 probe. To tackle the problem, JPL has created a concept for AREE, a mechanical robot designed to survive in that environment.
AREE consists of a Strandbeest configuration of multiple legs with a monster fan propelling it, and one can imagine it creeping over the Venusian landscape. While its propulsion system might be handled by the Strandbeest mechanism, it will still have to navigate and transmit data. We’re not sure how a mechanical radio wave might work–maybe like those propeller arrow-cutters that [Dain of the Iron Hills] busts out in movie version of the Hobbit? Chemical rockets that somehow don’t spontaneously ignite? Or maybe it can just “transfer all energy to life support” and AC the heck out of the radio.
We’re space nerds here at Hackaday–check out our piece about NASA employees’ talks at the 2016 Hackaday Superconference and our extracurricular tour of JPL.
[Image: NASA. Via IEEE Spectrum, thanks, Levi!]
50 thoughts on “Explore Venus with a Strandbeest Rover”
If you guys use typical, US values (in this case, Fahrenheit), can you write the value in the metric System next to it?
So non-American Readers can imagine how hot that could be. Else, a nice and interessting article.
@gfcwfzkm,
You should NOT take a “Units-Fascism” approach to the way you think! There are multiple systems of metrics/units, not only between countries and/or regions that exist today but between both scientific and engineering disciplines. More importantly, even if you get your ideal of Everything being based in YOUR preferred system, that doesn’t address the ability to easily convert when it comes to historical documentation.
Why don’t you expand your “World-View” to include understanding and mentally converting between myriad systems of measurement? When I earned my EE degree in the U.S. decades ago, all the example and homework/lab problems included both U.S. and Metric units – mixed to make sure we were adaptable. I guess this “inclusive” education process did not (or does not) exist where you live.
@Drone
I didn’t want to offend anyone, nor was it a “Unit’s-Fascism” Thing as you say. It’s just the fact that officially only the United States mainly uses Fahrenheit, no other Country on earth. Of Course you can say that here and there other People use/understand it too, but the goverments there mostly use/force Celsius.
To Reply to your question why I don’t expand my World View. I readed about the idea of Fahrenheit etc., but that doesn’t mean that I understand it. And no, we don’t use other measurements in the lab, School etc. Why, if only three countries use the Imperial System and only one uses Fahrenheit, why should all the other countries adopt to your System? Can you present me the key-features and Advantages of imperial and Fahrenheit? Then I might actually learn it.
How’s about these units, did your education include Keels or Dutch Casks or Rooms or Passerees? No? Then you should expand your World View /s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_obsolete_units_of_measurement
Measurements become obsolete all the time especially when they’re not based on anything sensible. At least the whole SI units, everything’s a power of 10 thing makes life easy.
It’s about 460°C btw, so sayeth Google because I don’t remember how to convert anything but 70 and 32 farenheit to celcius.
°F = (9/5)°C + 32
°C = (°F-32)(5/9)
Really? Can anything be easier to derive? Freezing is 32 and 0. Boiling is 212 and 100. Find equation of straight line y = mx+b.
Did your class include cubits and furlongs and drams too? Measuring systems adapt and die off, as all ideas do and should. Metric is an objectively superior system at the moment.
I bet you wouldn’t liken someone asking for metric units to fascism if you’d ever lived under fascism. That’s thoroughly silly.
Here ya go. 867 °F is 1327 R and 737 K. And I prefer deg F for the smaller divisions. Deg C would be OK if it had been defined as absolute zero to some boiling point of water is 1000 deg. Then 1.5 deg C is about 1 deg F and that would be a great scale.
And there is nothing magic about 10. If you could pick a base and start over, 12 is the way to go, like in inches and feet. 10 is only commensurate with 1, 2, and 5. 12 is commensurate with 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6. Much more convenient and lends itself to the perfection (no round-off) of rational arithmetic in numerical processes.
With that criterion we use base 2048. Which has even more divisors: 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048 …
Totally absurd. We used 10 for the ease of counting with the fingers.
With 7+ joints and attendant bearings per leg being exposed to a grit-filled, corrosive environment, and reliance on careful timing among multiple legs to achieve minimal foot-lift and very poor steering, what could go wrong?
My thoughts exactly. Holy over-complication, Batman!
Agree,
Cool concept but not sure what is gained by this approach. Many more joints to corrode and fail. Getting a Strandbeest to work seems like a balancing act in the best of times.
Why not the “hamster in a ball” approach. You’d keep the electronics elevated off the surface and bounce off of obstacles. It may buy you a few more hours of life on that hell planet.
If everything is sealed in a ball, how do sensors measure anything?
Mechanical sensors on the outside?
What is to be gained at all? If you had a fantastic robot that could function there and analyze and send data. Would you drop the thing on Venus? Why?
Why bother with bearings? If the machine only has to move around for a year or less you probably wont need them.
The corosive atmosphere isn’t a huge issue, the parts could be made from or coated with a tempered Borosilicate type glass. That’d survive the acid, heat and pressures
I’m sure glass holds up well to being slammed into a planet…
If this is related to an earlier NIAC proposal, which I think it is, the point is that it can work without any electronics, or at the very least with only a few simple, redundant electronics for communications. That way, the rover becomes a materials and mechanical engineering challenge, and not one where unprecedented electronics advances are needed. However, since then, some electronics have been demonstrated that work for a time, at least, at Venus surface conditions.
Well put. This looks like too many unqualified NASA Engineers out of control (again). Let the free market take a shot at this in a 100% open public view-able bid/evaluation process. I’m pretty sure we’ll see some real innovation as a result.
Ah, yes, the government definition of free-market:
You do all the work for free to make your bid
“There’s a little problem with sending drones to Venus: it’s too hostile for electronics; the temperature averages 867 °F and the pressure at sea level is 90 atmospheres.”
Wonder if vacuum-channel transistors would help?
http://spectrum.ieee.org/semiconductors/devices/introducing-the-vacuum-transistor-a-device-made-of-nothing
Venus has a sea? What is meant by Sea Level?
It’s somewhere above “D” and below “B”.
Vacuum tubes will work. Oxide cathode emits at about 800 C AFAIC remember, and anodes can get to several hundred degrees C easily. Now for the power supply …
My car battery works with sulfuric acid, i think this is the stuff the rain is made of on venus :)
Sadly lead melts at 330 C :(
Vacuum tubes and hydraulics. Power from a dynamo.
to send data, surely a mirror could be used to send flashes of reflected sunlight?
Venus is completely covered by thick clouds of sulphuric acid. Good luck getting a flash of reflected sunlight out through that.
Are they opaque to all wavelengths? Is there a possibility of using a mirror for IR or UV signalling?
I don’t think Venus is too hostile for electronics, just the ones that are designed to work on Earth. I mean, you could claim that Earth is too hostile for electronics if you were using superconducting materials. Are there materials that only become conductive at higher temperatures? Have we even tried to make ICs using them? Design for the environment you have, not the environment you want.
I have thought of that myself, but I’m not a chemist.
Likewise, for deep space, could they use superconducting materials once the spacecraft gets far enough away and acclimates?
They could as long as they radiated heat well enough. One of the frustrating problems with space is that even though it’s so cold, you only get rid of heat through radiation. If there’s any inefficiency in the machine, that waste heat builds up fast and doesn’t go anywhere without a lot of time or an active cooling system.
But proper superconductors don’t create ohmic heating, do they? Hmm.
Further thought regarding Venus temps…
What materials (permanent magnets in motors, armature windings) won’t lose their magnetism, at those temperatures through the Maxwell effect?
Reinventing the entire semiconductor industry from scratch isn’t a trivial task…
Why not use vacuum tubes? I bet you could build a decent telemetry link, with analog video and instrumentation values. You could make the tubes out of a more durable material than glass. If you had an orbital relay satellite, you wouldn’t need that much transmit power or receive sensitivity.
I think anything we can do with semiconductors could be achieved with vacuum electronics and other old-school technologies (variable saturation transformers etc). Obviously it would require more mass and volume so you wouldn’t be able to pack the same amount of functionality into a rover of a given size, but I think it would absolutely be possible to design a machine that could survive, move around, and gather basic information about the surface of Venus.
You may have a point there if they needed a high output radio… but probably they wouldn’t as they would want to minimize computational power on the rover due to the complexity that adds. SiC semiconductors already surpass what you could do with tubes though in other cases and they’ve actually already made microprocessors with them.
Commercial HtSiC tech is more in the 300-400 degree C range but there is potential for it to go higher.
Just send Samus Aran there in a Varia Suit :)
+1
The circuits are actually a solved problem… its the sensors and power supply etc… probably that are more problemati.
SiC circuits can run up to 600+ degrees Celsius…. so while you might have limited compute ability you would still have it at least enough to read a few sensors and transmit it back to a relay to earth probe orbiting.
Why not just find different compounds for the electronics. These sorts of things are painfully egocentric.
Sending data mechanically can be done with resonant cavities or other “antenna” designs.
The US embassy was bugged during the cold war by making the microphone diaphragm wiggle a microwave cavity. The data was recorded by sending a microwave beam to the bug and recording the affect on the reflections.
This type of telemetry could give surface temperature, gravity, pressure. But may do a poor job with images. I suspect a 555 could be constructed mechanically to solve this problem.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Thing_(listening_device)
I love all the clever engineering solutions people come up with for space exploration. I’m personally a fan of a more brute-force approach: a big pressure vessel and a heat pump with a massive radiator. But that would be a very active design, failing quickly without power. A totally mechanical probe sounds really interesting. I wonder how temperature-hardened electronics could be made for the leftover bits that still need them?
That was the approach used by the Russians with Venera probes
I think they should lose the mechanical transport mechanism altogether. Run the thing on compressed CO2 or N2 jets. When you move you also transfer heat away from the probe. No corrosion, no links to fail, no motors, just a few solenoids to control.
The Venera landers had a bit of ironic comedy. On one of them a protective camera lens cover was ejected and landed precisely where the end of an arm for testing soil compressibility came down. The camera got a photo of that fail. I can just imagine the groans and facepalms in Soviet mission control when they received that image, and the puzzlement of the guys looking at that sensor’s telemetry before they saw the image.
You can see the fail in the lower half of this image. http://www.donaldedavis.com/BIGPUB/V14.jpg
Can we please stop, the black pills are too many.
As for communicating data, well if they put a really balloon in the upper atmosphere with a hardened microphone on a tether they could use sound to communicate data from the ground, I mean hell it has a very dense atmosphere, it virtually silent (I suppose) and whales, before man, could communicate over thousands of miles across the ocean with their songs. Strandbeest sings songs of Venus.
Maybe there is really valuable stuff there. The economics of recovery could be as good as turning platinum into gold!
Use an alternater to generate rf, use a seperate coil to modulate the field coil. Old school radio transmitter technology