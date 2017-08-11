Testing Distance Sensors

I’m working on a project involving the need to precisely move a tool based on the measured distance to an object. Okay, yeah, it’s a CNC mill. Anyway, I’d heard of time of fight sensors and decided to get one to test out, but also to be thorough I wanted to include other distance sensors as well: a Sharp digital distance sensor as well as a more sophisticated proximity/light sensor. I plugged them all into a breadboard and ran them through their paces, using a frame built from aluminum beams as a way of holding the target materials at a specific height.
Reflected-Light Sensors
I started with the Sharp GP2Y0D810Z0F digital distance sensor in a Pololu breakout board. It sports sample rate of 400 Hz, which seems more than adequate–I think my project wouldn’t need anything nearly that fast.
It’s basically a small-format replacement for light-based proximity senors, it works the same way, by shining a infrared light and looking for it to bounce back. The down side is that it doesn’t return a distance to the microcontroller–it’s binary, and triggers only when an object enters its field of view between 2 cm and 10 cm. If I were to have this sensor on my toolhead, it could tell if something was blocking the beam, but it couldn’t tell how close the tool was to the material.
Next I checked out the VCN4010 on a breakout board from Adafruit. Like the Sharp it’s more of a proximity sensor than a distance sensor. Adafruit’s testers found it worked best at around 10 mm to around 150 mm, or around 7.5″ and under. One advantage over the Sharp, the VCN4010 has a light sensor built into it. It has some nice features, like the product now supports I2C and interrupts, but I still found it to be not right for the application.
When you use the sensor it returns two numbers: ambient and proximity. The board’s chip has both a light sensor (the ambient number) and an infrared proximity sensor (the other number) and basically pings both sensors continuously and the data is viewable on the serial monitor.
Time of Flight
Forget infrared and parallax, the VL53L0X time-of-flight distance sensor uses an actual laser and measures how long it takes the light to bounce back. Adafruit put it on a board with a lev
el shifter and lux sensor, but you can find breakout boards from eBay or build your own.
It should provide accurate measurements up to 1200 mm (about 4 feet) which is clearly more than I need. On the other end, the VL52L0X isn’t rated to take measurements smaller than 50 mm, or two inches. I don’t think that’s a deal killer. If I have the sensor mounted on the toolhead and shining down, with a chuck and a bit in between, two inches might be alright. Adafruit has another breakout that only measures betw
een 5 mm and 200 mm. To be honest, I’ll never have the sensor in a position where it would need four feet of space to work.
Both time-of-flight sensors have a very tight cone of measurement. Forget an ultrasonic’s tendency to spray sound everywhere, bouncing off of the wrong things and theoretically polluting other ultrasonics. The ToF shoots a little laser beam out and it’s very directional; it senses what is in front of it and nothing else.
On the downside, you also need to point the laser at something that will reflect it properly. I tested out the ToF with a variety of materials, and it definitely likes white and gray. For my project I might need to ensure there’s a swatch of something reflective but not too reflective, at which to aim the laser. Ambient lighting and a reflective white surface improves the accuracy to around +/-3%, while less ideal environments lowerthis to worse than 10%. For my project, with precision important, 10% could mean the difference between the tool touch the material and it missing completely.
Another downside, and this one is minor, is that you can only connect one sensor to your I2C bus because they have a single hard-coded I2C address. There are hacks to work around this, and there’s even a dedicated I2C address-translation chip that’ll get you out of this particular jam. The good news is that I wasn’t planning to use more than one sensor anyway.
I had a lot of fun testing out the sensors and getting a feel for what their capabilities. And while I am intrigued by the proximity sensing properties of the Sharp and VCN4010, I feel like my application needs more precision. I need to know precisely how far to lower the toolhead, and the ToF’s precision seems perfect for my purposes.
16 thoughts on “Testing Distance Sensors”
This is an interesting problem that I’ve also looked at solving. Accurate distance measurement in the sub 10-mm range seems hard to accomplish. I’d love to see any solutions.
I´m not sure but maybe you can use multiple mirrors to reflect and increase the time of fly,
A pair of digital calipers? I kid, but I also wonder if you could hack them and get them to output their measurement to an external device. And get them to follow around the thing their measuring mechanically. They’d definitely be accurate.
How do they work, anyway? An optical encoder?
If you’re building a custom CNC, why on earth would you go to the trouble of redoing the electronics from the ground up? There’s already the GRBL shield for the Arduino Uno for tethered operation, and the 3d printer standard RAMPS 1.4 package works to if you need untethered for small machines.
Some people just like reinventing the wheel. Why not just order your parts from a company with a professional CNC? Why do anything yourself?
But yeah, I’d probably go with your route myself.
I heard great things about this one: http://www.escher3d.com/pages/order/products/product1.php
It uses a double IR beam to avoid false readings.
I’ve got that one on my 3D printer, it’s a proximity sensor, max sensing distance is under 3mm.
The I2C addresses on the VL53L0X sensors are not hard-coded. They default to a fixed value when the sensor is reset and can be changed by writing to one of the registers. You can use GPIO pins to reset the sensors so that you can assign one a different address, reset the rest, and then assign the next one a different address. You can read more about that here: https://forum.pololu.com/t/vl53l0x-address-programming/11395
The VL53L0X offers on option to change the i2c address during runtime, but the change won’t be saved.
http://www.st.com/resource/en/application_note/dm00280486.pdf
There is also the option of using capacitive sensors.
In the video below quite a few different sensors were tested for 3d printing.
Machinist uses a tool piece called a edge finder for mills to find points down to a hundred mill. Here’s how it works: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=f0od-cp_9dg
For distance measurement
I’d recomend initially using some inductive proximity sensors (the ones typically with the blue cap)
for the end stop, to get an accurate 0,0 position to start from
There’s a review of different types of sensors here
Although you will need to opto isolate them since they tend to run on around 12V
For constant measuring along the axis
generally this doesn’t seem to be a done thing at the moment but
1. I’ve seen some people hack an existing pair of digital calipers with a serial interface
as a DRO along the axis.
However the cheaper capacitive ones tend to be more sensitive to crap getting between the caliper
The more expensive inductive ones cost quite a bit and probably not something you want to be hacking
Although I have some ideas for my own to re-create the PCB / layout for an inductive type caliper sensor
2. Another approach is to use one of the TMC stepper drivers like the TMC2660
they have an SPI interface for feedback to indicate if for example they’ve missed a step
I think they might also indicate the amount of force / torque being placed on the motor via stallguard / spi interface
https://www.trinamic.com/products/integrated-circuits/details/tmc2660-pa/
For the electronics
I’ve come across 3 types
1. Grbl – This is okay to start with but I’ve had some issues with it
Since it’s a 16bit micro-controller I feel it’s a bit limited for motion control calculations
One problem I had (could just be the version I was using) is that the Z axis would sometimes plow into the board on start
I think it sometimes would ignore the G code to set the machine axis to 0,0,0
Another is that with chillipepr you can’t enable / disable the motor power through the web interface for manually moving the head
2. The next step up is TinyG2 or now renamed to G2Core
they have a dedicated board for it, although at the moment I’m using a Arduino Due with a Radds shield
and custom pinout setup for for the G2Core firmware, with RAPS128 drivers
This feels a bit more reliable that grbl, and uses an ARM processor for calculations
also you can manually enable / disable the motors though the web gui
3. The setup I’m aiming for is using machinekit (originally called linuxcnc I believe)
on a BeagleBone black or green, since it can take advantage of the PRU co-processors on board for motion control.
I think it supports more G codes (the non-standard ones) and can tie in with other stuff
such as a RS485 interface for controlling the spindle speed etc on a VFD
I’m hoping to also use some TMC stepper drivers (since I have nema23 motors) for optimal current and to see if I can feedback into machinekit the torque it’s using
In the short bit of time I had learning about manufacturing with CNC equipment, they typically measured each tool length and stored that data in a table, so, you don’t need a sensor to measure distance. The best DIY alternative that I have seen was a simple continuity tester. I wonder if a servo that would *whack* a simple bit of stranded wire on the tool shaft would be enough to do a simple continuity test.
This article and Adafruit state that VL53L0X has a range of 1200mm, while ST datasheet state 200mm??