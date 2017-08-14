Smart Speed Bumps Slow Only Speeding Cars

9 Comments

Like it or not speed bumps are an essential part of our road infrastructure especially in built-up places like near schools [Business Insider UK] reports non-Newtonian liquid filled speed bumps are being tested in Spain, Israel and Germany.

Traditional speed bumps do have their drawbacks; damage to the underside of low vehicles is common. While they should be uniform in dimensions, in practice they can vary significantly, making driving over unfamiliar bumps a bit unpredictable. This is all set to change with non-Newtonian bumps which are soft to drive over at slow speeds but for speeding drivers they harden up and act more like traditional bumps. This gives drivers following the letter of the law a better driving experience whilst still deterring speeding drivers..

Non-Newtonian materials are nothing new but we think this is a great way of purposing these type of materials. Roads are getting smart whether you like it or not. It’s time to embrace technology and improve our commutes. 

9 thoughts on “Smart Speed Bumps Slow Only Speeding Cars

  1. Zones that only allow self driving cars seems like it will quickly make speed bumps obsolete. Probably the near future for very modern large cities like London and NYC, and progressive cities like Amsterdam or ones with a lot of central planning like maybe Singapore.

  5. This also makes sense from an emision standpoint: Ordinary speed bumps are usually traversed at 6-10 mph. That means that having just passed a speed bump, every car accelerates and pollutes 3-5 times more the 30 or so ft following the speed bump. Placing speed bumps for road safty reasons, makes air quality worse locally. An intelligent speed bump like this is saving even more lives!

  7. In a conversation with the guy who heads the street department in the city where I live I mentioned I’d like to build a remote operated speed bump for in front of my house. Push a button and it flies up when a fast car goes past, back down for slow cars. He said ‘The hell with that. Lets make it deploy stop sticks with a click of the button’.
    I like the way he thinks. :D

  8. I’ll take speed bumps over photo enforcement any day. One is about actual safety, the other is a tax masquerading as safety.

    That said, I’m guessing these don’t work as well in very cold (snow / ice) climates. And I wonder what the duty cycle of those bladders are compared to a lump of asphalt/cement…

