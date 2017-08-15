There are trends in YouTube videos among various video producers. A few weeks ago, it was all about fidget spinners until some niche tech blog ran that meme into the ground. Before that, the theme was red-hot knives cutting through stuff. The setup was simple; just heat a knife up with a blowtorch, cut through a tomato or golf ball, hit stop on the high-speed camera, and collect that sweet, sweet YouTube money.
[David] from RCExplorer.se isn’t like most YouTube stars. He actually knows what he’s doing. When the latest trend of rocket-propelled knives hit the tubes, he knew he could blow this out of the water. He succeeded with a fantastic rocket-propelled machete able to slice through watermelons and fling itself into the woods behind [David]’s house.
Unlike most of the other YouTube stars trying their hand at rocket-powered slicers, [David] is doing this one right. He’s using hobby rocket motors, yes, but they’re reloadable. [David] crafted an engine casing complete with a proper nozzle machined out of stainless for this build. The rocket sled itself is an aluminum bracket bolted to a piece of carbon fiber plate that travels down a rail with the help of four skateboard wheels. A machete is then bolted to the plate, which is propelled down the track a bit faster than 200 km/h.
When it comes to rocket-propelled knives, the word ‘professional’ really doesn’t come into play. This, however, is an amazing piece of craftsmanship that you can check out in the videos below.
7 thoughts on “Swedish Rocket Knives”
David is such an awesome maker. Got his Tricopter kit a while back. He was such an inspirational and charming dude on FliteTest way back when. All the best, dude, if you’re reading this!
I think I rather The Backyard Scientist’s one. Simple, effective and a good hommage to the Mythbusters episode that inspired all of these. :)
I wonder if he was the first to do it or if there was others. Jan 2017.
I just hope the neighbourhood kids trade their fidget spinners for rocket propelled knives. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?
He really shouldn’t have been sanding the ID with his finger like that.
Youtubers are the worst. They just blindly follow every trend and then hammer it into the ground. It is just about the dumbest form of entertainment. Some of these people are pretty smart. It is too bad they are selling their soul for a couple bucks when they could be putting their talents to good use.
I feel you underestimate how much money you can make off youtube by jumping on the latest dumb trend at the right time.
To be honest I have found some of the youtube hits to be genuinely interesting, but this is downright boring. Literally taking a knife and cutting a piece of fruit.
The rocket engine build was interesting, it looks like they at least spent some time on the machining even if they didn’t really know what they were doing (as evidenced by their terrible performance, if they had started with a similarly sized hobby rocket motor they could have easily accelerated their blade to supersonic speeds). A shame to waste it on such a lame goal