Next time you’re working on a project that needs a durable wood finish, don’t grab the polyurethane. Follow [Victor Ola’s] advice and raid your grandparent’s record cabinet for some old 78 records. Modern records are made from vinyl. The stiff, brittle old 78’s from the 1960’s and earlier were made from shellac. Shellac is a natural material secreted by the female lac bug. It can be thought of as a natural form of plastic and was used as such for years until man-made plastics became commodity items.
Older 78 RPM phonograph albums are usually made entirely from shellac. [Victor] started by taking a few old cracked records and pulverizing them with a hammer. The shellac crumbs were then poured into a mason jar along with some isopropyl alcohol. The alcohol dissolves the shellac, creating a thick goo. More alcohol will thin the slurry down to a paintable consistency. The mixture is then ready to be painted on any wood surface. Wiping off the excess will reveal the wood grain.
Shellac is normally amber in color. Records are black because carbon is added to the mix. This makes the shellac stain dark and makes it a flat finish. While it would be fine to leave it this way, [Victor] added a coat of lacquer over his shellac stain to achieve a glossy finish on his upcycled gramophone.
If you’re getting into woodworking, don’t worry – anyone can do it. Just make sure you have sharp tools.
9 thoughts on “Wood Finish from old Records”
I can already hear the fellow commenters screaming. Its a little bit like destroying tubes just to make a hermetic feedthrough out of the remains.
There’s literally tons of shellac records that nobody wants anymore. The collector’s market has been dwindling (read: dying off). So the records end up in landfills or as decorative items. With this way of recycling they’re actually of some practical use again.
Maybe they’re too brittle to play back?
I wonder if you could at least lighten the color of the shellac by using an oil or turpentine extraction technique to remove the carbon black. Since shellac dissolves in alcohol it probably isn’t as soluble in oils.
Basically just add some turpentine to the jar after you’ve dissolved the pieces in the alcohol and agitate the mixture. (Keep away from flames)
If you don’t have any 78s bottles of shellac are available from furniture restorer suppliers and some hardware stores.
Argh, just don’t trash anymore Black Patty records. The Company was in existence for 7 months and produced only 55 records (iirc)
I wonder which record that one was, that will never be played again.
http://www.factmag.com/2013/07/22/from-the-archives-black-patti-the-amazing-story-of-the-rarest-american-record-label-ever/
h
Just think of what happened to the old Dr Who tapes. Yeah, recycling’s nice.
Oops,
just watched to end, no Black Pattis records harmed…. phew! :)
Or just buy pure shellac. I’ve tried this with some broken or cracked records and the result is not worth the effort.