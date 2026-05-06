Converting the ignition of a fuel-air mixture into usable mechanical energy lies at the core of a dizzying number of internal combustion engines developed over the course of more than century. Although typical piston engines with a cylinder head and valve-train are the most common by far, and even rotary engines are quite well-known, the opposed-piston engine design is significantly more obscure. In a recent video by [driving 4 answers], this type of engine is covered and why it’s actually a pretty nifty ICE design with many benefits.
Above all, the design is mechanically far more simple, as it omits all the valves and timing-related hardware of the typical four-stroke ICE. Each ignition event pushes against two pistons at the same time, allowing for more of the kinetic energy to be converted into usable power, as well as enabling largely vibration-free operation in a more compact package, especially in the case of the Asender design that eliminates the second crankshaft of the Achates design. This makes the Asender rather similar to the 1914 Simpson’s design.
Despite these many advantages, opposed-piston engines have mostly led a quiet life in industrial and military applications, including tanks, submarines and airplanes. This is where the video also sees their continued use, but as a 2021 article in Autoweek suggests, we might be seeing more of these engines in everywhere from trucks to cars as well. Even if it’s only in hybrid cars where it would be in a generator role, there are many reasons why this ICE design would fit right into certain roles.
8 thoughts on “Why Opposed Piston Internal Combustion Engines Are Great”
The Cummins ACE is a recent notable opposed 4cyl:
https://mart.cummins.com/imagelibrary/data/assetfiles/0059584.pdf
this is why I love my Subaru engine, even if it burns oil and only gets 28 miles per gallon.
Note that subarus aren’t opposed piston: they’re flat, but only one piston per cylinder.
And dayammmnnnn have I gone through a lot of head gaskets on my soobs.
If the goal of an ICE engine is just to generate electricity in a hybrid car, why even bring the power out to a crankshaft? Why not simply let the Pistons move magnetic fields and generate electricity directly? One could easily imagine putting combustion cylinders with opposed Pistons inside that also contain magnetic devices being wrapped by conductors that take away the ing. AC. If the cylinders and perhaps Pistons are made out of ceramic and are non-conductive, why would this not work? I’ve been wondering about this for years and this is the first time I’ve ever said anything in public about it, but it seems like a really good idea if you have to have ICE.
It’s hard to contain explosions and get enough compression just with power of a magnet or coil. You would need ridiculously strong coil. There are free piston versions (where piston is shuttled alternatively between two ends), but then you have problems with cooling for that piston. In some normal engines, there are even special nozzles that spray pistons with oil from underneath to stop them from melting.
Also, if you have one piston, it will introduce A LOT of vibration without counterweight. If you have more, good luck synchronizing it with magnets.
Not only that, not sure on the exact temperatures, but (permanent)magnets loose there (magnetic) strength at higher temperatures, plus strong magnets are brittle, not a property you’d like in such an environment
Part of the operation of a multicylinder ICE is that the power stroke in one cylinder drives the other stroke for the additional cylinders. That is most effectively done through a common mechanical linkage – the crankshaft.
If you are driving return and exhaust strokes electromagnetically, for the purpose of generating electricity electromagnetically, the numbers in your energy budget are never going to add up, and you will always be operating at a loss. Heat, friction, resistive and inductive loss. You cannot beat entropy.
The pinnacle of this is the Napier Deltic engine used in UK locos in the 60’s.
Originally developed for torpedo boats during the second small disagreement.
It can be described as 3x V6 engines, each using the other 2 as cylinder heads.
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