Was there ever anything wrong with simple paper price labels? Absolutely not. And yet, the world invented the electronic price tag anyway. If you happen to come across some of these devices and want to hack them, you might like TagTinker from [i12bp8].
TagTinker is a Flipper Zero application specifically built for talking to infrared electronic shelf labels (ESLs). These are e-paper devices that receive commands and updates via an infrared interface, and they’re relatively simple to talk to. [i12bp8] built upon previous work from [furrtek] which revealed the protocols used to update these devices, and implemented it into an app that runs on the Flipper. It can do neat things like scan the NFC tags built into ESLs to ID them, deploy bitmap images to the tags, or run live-updated dashboards on the devices with the aid of a Flipper WiFi devboard.
If you’ve always wanted to play with these tags but didn’t want to do the grunt work yourself, it just got a whole lot easier to mess around. Though, it’s worth noting, [i12bp8] has strictly prohibited any illegal uses of this app, so be good out there. We’ve seen these tags repurposed before, too – who knew they could make such good conference badges?
10 thoughts on “TagTinker Lets You Hack Electronic Shelf Labels”
[i12bp8] has strictly prohibited any illegal uses of this app, so be good out there.
Yea ok
Mucking with displays you don’t own is a scummy move, anyway. It’s no more interesting than scribbling on a paper tag with a marker.
Also, don’t be doing security via obscurity, tag makers.
When stores twiddle the prices hourly to rake in as much as they can from whoever they think is shopping, they also update the prices loaded by the checkout counter. The only thing you can do is trick people into overpaying when they get to the register.
We’ll be good. We promise!
The problem with paper shelf tags is the cost of updating them. Every week, at every store, people have to replaces hundreds of tags to reflect updated prices from sales, supply issues, etc. Electronic shelf tags aren’t completely maintenance free, but price changes can be automated and reliable.
They don’t want to update them every week. They want to update them every hour.
Oh, it’s 5:45 and the desperate soccer moms have arrived with kid in tow looking for tomato paste so they can get home and immediately start making dinner? That’ll be an extra $5.89.
The update costs is the main thing but it’s also worth noting that they are wasteful. Reusing old tags is basically unheard of so any time an item goes on sale then returns to it’s regular price that’s two tags printed. In a large store that can be a lot of wasted stickers every week.
If you ignore the harm to consumers through demand pricing…
Did i just see “Today only. 50% off”?
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