We see a lot of MAME cabinets and other gaming emulator projects here on Hackaday, but it’s not often that we see one the form factor of which so elegantly matches the ROM. [circuitbeard] converted a Tomy Turnin Turbo toy dashboard into a mini arcade machine playing Outrun.
There are many fascinating details in [circuitbeard]’s writeup. His philsophy is to “keep it looking stock” so he went to great lengths to add functionality to various elements of the toy without changing its appearance. The gear shifter was turned into a 3-way momentary switch with high and low speeds at top and bottom, with rubber bands pulling the switch back the center (neutral) when he lets go of it. The original toy’s steering wheel mounts to a slide potentiometer. The dash has a working ignition switch that uses a PowerBlock to manage the safe startup and shutdown of the Pi. The dash also lights up the way you’d expect, and even displays accurate MPG and rev info.
[Thanks, Adrian!]
10 thoughts on “Toy Dash Turned Gaming Interface”
Very stylish!
very nice!
Why not print a new licence plate, “5EGA EMU”
Does that really beat CRCT 8RD? Look again at his handle. (Very nice!)
Wow, what a cool combination of a fanscinating retro toy and my favorite arcade game.
Oh hey, this is cool. Racing games aren’t really my thing, but I can still appreciate a well-executed bit of electronics work :) Well done.
oh wow had one of those toys as a kid.. seeing it come alive like this.
Amazing
I had one too back in days. Nice Idea and excellent execution!
I’m not sure what’s more impressive here: the attention to detail in the physical build, or the coding on a C++ ‘port’ of OutRun’s engine to poll variables to feed the instrument cluster.
It’s certainly more advanced than the original guts!
indeed, the instrument panel has to be updated properly, a very important detail in this build which can be easily missed. Very fun project and a very nice job!
A small tip, to eliminate the squeaking noise of the steering wheel, just add a few drops of silicone grease, the spray can version of it could be sufficient.