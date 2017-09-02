Arduinos are helpful but some applications require more than what Arduinos can provide. However, it’s not always easy to make the switch from a developed ecosystem into the abyss that is hardware engineering. [Vadim] noticed this, which prompted him to write a guide to shepherd people on their quest for an Arduino-free environment, one BluePill at a time.
With an extended metaphor comparing Arduino use and physical addiction, [Vadim’s] writing is a joy to read. He chose to focus on the BluePill (aka the next Arduino Killer™) which is a $1.75 ARM board with the form factor of an Arduino Nano. After describing where to get the board and it’s an accompanying programmer, [Vadim] introduces PlatformIO, an alternative to the Arduino IDE. But wait! Before the Arduino die-hards leave, take note that PlatformIO can use all of the “Arduino Language,” so your digitalWrites and analogReads are safe (for now). Like any getting started guide, [Vadim] includes the obligatory blinking an LED program. And, in the end, [Vadim] sets his readers up to be comfortable in the middle ground between Arduino Land and the Wild West.
The debate for/against Arduino has been simmering for quite some time, but most agree that Arduino is a good place to start: it’s simpler and easier than jumping head first. However, at some point, many want to remove their “crippling Arduino dependency” (in the words of [Vadim]) and move on to bigger and better things. If you’re at this point, or still cling to your Uno, swing on over and give Vadim’s post a read. If you’re already in the trenches, head on over and read our posts about the BluePill and PlatformIO which are great complements for [Vadim’s].
23 thoughts on “A BluePill for Arduino Dependence”
“crippling Arduino dependency” what rot, I use FPGA’s and all sorts of varied devices, I always have some avr’s with a bootloader blown on them, just purely for ease and convenience, just the other day I needed a programmer of an obsolete eeprom, no problem just wired a spare arduino and programmed the eeprom with a quick sketch.
alternatively I could have hand coded a load of low level hardware dependent routines before coding the programmer, what you already have those? guess what – you have your own version of arduino, but without the community….
Agree! Even for “hard coders” or development using other platforms an arduino board is quite handy!
It’s the hardware version of a scripting language which helps you to automate stuff while developing your main project.
The big advantage is the huge amount of libraries for Arduino.
How long to you need to program this speech synthesizer library on your own setup?:
https://github.com/going-digital/Talkie
On an Arduino Uno it takes five minutes to download and run it.
Little note, Arduino environment is not a language, it’s an API.
Can it be defined as library?
Better yet. I think that the proper term is HAL (hardware abstraction layer)
Arduino is a well-structured ecosystem. A very friendly and well-supported IDE and programming infrastructure, a great set of libraries, a strong community, a family of easy to use boards and many available plug-in boards (despite the unfortunate pin positions).
I’m not that experienced to understand what’s the use case of the BluePill. When is an Arduino not enough that you need one of these ARM boards?
The AVR 8-bit chips are very simple and pleasant to program, but they’re limited to 20 MHz and the lack of DMA makes you have to use the CPU for some tasks that you could otherwise offload to hardware. Reasons you might want a faster chip (or a 32-bit one) include things like real-time audio processing, very fast ADC applications, serious number crunching, or just more memory. That said, they’re plenty for the vast majority of projects you see on Hackaday.
The boards in question, though, are ridiculously cheap, partly b/c the processor onboard is a bit old in the tooth, but it’s still a lot faster than the (yet older) AVR designs. So for the same price as an Arduino clone, you can get something with more memory, more processing power, more bit-depth, more this and more that. The only catch is learning to use some (slightly) different hardware.
Is this news now
Why not cover the Black Magic Probe Conversions for the Blue Pill and show people other variants of the STM32 Line and the pitfalls etc and accuracy vs a real Black Magic Probe and the limits on the STM32F0.
View story at Medium.com
Have you ever tried turning a ST-Link clone into a black magic probe?
https://madnessinthedarkness.transsys.com/blog:2017:0122_black_magic_probe_bmp_on_st-link_v2_clones
I want to try this but am waiting for the st-links I ordered to get here from china
You do know that ST Link clones from China are no more than a STM32F103, the very same one as on this blue pill ?
Funny thing is, I own several legit ST boards. Guess what ? They all have a F103 onboard to serve as an embedded ST Link probe !
I’m new to the whole ST ecosystem, ive been living in ESP land lately, but I do like the idea of easy GDB
PlatformIO is cool, but requires Eclipse (gross) or Atom (buggy in my personal experience.) There is a command-line option, but it’s really no better than using a standard peripheral library, CMSIS, and GCC. ‘Arduino’ is basically just C anyways.
The ARM Cortex-M lines are super cool – it’s a shame there isn’t more documentation, but I’m sure that’ll change soon. Platforms like mbed are trying to make development easier, but they are also trying to do that without giving up control of the toolchain in an online IDE – personally, I feel like that is right fucked.
Or just flash the usb downloader to use with the Arduino IDE with stm32duino https://hackaday.com/2017/03/30/the-2-32-bit-arduino-with-debugging/
Arduino is for mechanical tasks and yet those who are software forward seem constantly to soap box alternative platforms as if they are advancing their culture. Let us make this perfectly clear to those who needlessly despise Arduino, we do not care about high processing video POV displays or transmitting wireless data from your worn out desk chair to your phone so you can operate a video game from your butt cheeks. We want merely to reliably pick up, push, turn on and off so as to seek real world solutions. Burn. #Arduino4Life
“Arduinos are helpful but some applications require more than what Arduinos can provide”
You didn’t read this at all, did you? You just saw something against your board of choice, and decided to blithely comment without really considering what you were saying.
Burn.
“We want merely to reliably pick up, push, turn on and off so as to seek real world solutions. Burn. #Arduino4Life”
You said reliable.
You’re funny.
Funny thing you mention those legitimately highly demanding applications. However, you don’t need to go that far to feel limited by arduino. It is hard to do timing critical stuff with arduino (at least, with the libraries).
Some friends of mine had a school project where they had to trigger from 4 piezo sensors, measure the time difference between them, and hand it to a PC for further processing. This was to locate an impact on a wooden board no larger than a shoe box, with the piezo at the four sides. When basic IO functions like digital{Read,Write} take more than 50 cycles to run on a 16 MHz CPU, running like crazy reading inputs, you can’t do very much. Oh and interrupts did not cut it, as their Uno only has 2. I ended up giving them an ARM board (MSP432) with 4 pin interrupts and a time-counting timer. I wrote them bare metal stuff (interrupts, timer, UART mainly) to give them a framework as easy as arduino, but that did fit their needs. After that, the math was a breeze and the project worked :]
I want to add that Arduino was still beneficial for them. They had never programmed anything in their life, let alone a microcontroller. The arduino did an excellent job at teaching them the basics of microcontrollers, bits of logic, …
However, where the arduino totally fails is at showing its limits to non-experienced people.
arduino is a huge time saver. but it helps to know the underlying avr libraries as well. like i dont use arduino types i use avr types, and i usually access the hardware through the register defines when speed is required. you can do things like scan an entire port in one call rather than doing one for each pin im using. there are also features on the chip that are not implemented in the arduino api, like the analog comparator and the watchdog timer. i dont think i need to be independant from the arduino api, its there when i dont have a lot of time and i can just not use it when i need performance.
Yeah, the problem is INSTALLING and/or REMOVING multiple toolchains in the same environment. Still to this day, installing a new toolchain is almost guaranteed to clobber all of your environment settings and default extension assignments. Experienced developers know how to tame this. The inexperienced get stuck with many problems that take a LOT of time and work to fix or undo (if they can really be completely undone at all). Well designed Windows installations (rare when it comes to embedded toolchains) have a simple uninstall option. In Linux, the contamination is FAR worse. Repositories, even with the latest Linux releases are always hopelessly out of date. This requires installing new source repositories, which often do NOT work, especially if you try an automated uninstall. And no, running multiple toolchains/IDEs in virtual machines is often NOT a viable option, especially for youngsters and almost everyone else on the planet in the developing world who do not have money to throw at meeting the minimum the system requirements to effectively run responsive VMs. And then there’s Ecliipse – talk about user hostile!
Tuetuopay says:
>When basic IO functions like digital{Read,Write} take more than 50 cycles to run on a 16 MHz CPU, running like crazy reading >inputs, you can’t do very much.
Well, you can. For every problem there is a library to solve it.
E.g. fast pins:
https://github.com/NicksonYap/digitalWriteFast