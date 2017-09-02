While the age of using your own computer to mine Bitcoin during spare CPU cycles has long passed, average folks aren’t entirely shut out of the cryptocurrency game yet. Luckily, Bitcoin isn’t the only game in town anymore, and with GPUs coming down in price it’s possible to build a mining rig for other currencies like Etherium.
[Chris]’s build starts with some extruded aluminum and a handful of GPUs. He wanted to build something that didn’t take up too much space in the small apartment. Once the main computer was installed, each GPU was installed upwards in the rack, with each set having its own dedicated fan. After installing a fan controller and some plexiglass the rig was up and running, although [Chris] did have to finagle the software a little bit to get all of the GPUs to work properly.
While this build did use some tools that might only be available at a makerspace, like a mill and a 3D printer, the hardware is still within reason with someone with a little cash burning a hole in their pockets. And, if Etherium keeps going up in value like it has been since the summer, it might pay for itself eventually, providing that your electric utility doesn’t charge too much for power.
6 thoughts on “Cryptocurrency Mining Post-Bitcoin”
If you’re going to encourage people to mine ‘Ethereum’ at a time when it’s about to move to Proof of Stake, please spell it correctly
Good point.
Ethereum has been “going to switch to PoS” for quite a while now, and it’s been put off for so long there’s talk of forking again to take out or delay the difficulty bomb.
Is someone advertising for someone here sure seems like it 2 of the same thing in one week.
Bet this could be done on a 555 timer CD4017
Book 1,001 uses for mining because toaster oven isn’t enough. Also wouldn’t a rig with those no-video GPU mining cards be better? Something meant to run continuously.
At least he will have something to heat the apartment during the winter. With the amount of heat that will give off you don’t need a furnace. Actually, with the cost of cards coming down this makes a little sense – but you really can’t compete with the big mining farms these days. And the rules for taxes depending on your State can be tricky too, since any currency mined will need to be declared as income. Then you run into the whole issue of fluctuating costs of crypto-currency during the year, and power costs. I’m not sure it’s worth the hassle – unless you need a furnace that is. The other problem is power, the amount of power those cards draw means you need multiple 120v circuits, or 220v split up between multiple power supplies, since you will be drawing about 15-20 amps of 110v continuously, and I don’t know a lot of apartments that could handle that. It can be tricky, since you need to power the motherboard, the risers from the motherboard, the drives, the cards themselves, and the cooling system. The power supply usually starts at 1300 watts for a small rig, and goes up from there. And you can’t buy a crappy power supply either – since it will be running 24/7, and the cards need to be reference video cards, not OEM. That can be a major problem. In other words – there is a lot to consider if you are going to put one of these together to actually make money, and not spend it all on the build, so the motherboard needs to be balanced along with the cards and everything else.