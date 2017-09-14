This is the type of crowd that’s famous for building their own test equipment. If you need a way to program a flash chip, don’t go out and buy one — you can just build one. Need a spectrum analyzer? You can build that out of copper clad board. For his Hackaday Prize entry, [oakkar7] is building an optical power meter, capable enough to do futzy fiber work, but still completely DIY.
When you get into networking and telecom connections that don’t begin with the letters ‘RJ’, you start to stumble upon SPF transceivers. These ‘small form factor pluggable’ devices are little modular transceivers capable of handling fiber, Gigabit Ethernet, and other slightly weirder bit pipes. When used with fiber, they can measure optical power in dBm and watts, and can be debugged by a UART.
[oakkar]’s optical power meter uses these SPF transceivers, tied together with a fairly simple circuit consisting of an Arduino, a few tact switches, a Nokia LCD, and an FTDI UART. The key in tying all of this together is an Arduino library for SPF and DDM (Digital Diagnostics Monitoring), giving the user access to all the configuration bits in these transceivers.
While the circuit is simple enough to be built on a piece of perfboard, [oakkar] really knocked it out of the park with the enclosure on this one. With just a little bit of laser cut acrylic and a few standoffs, [oakkar] has a device that actually looks professional, and has most of the capabilities of fancier, more expensive tools.
8 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: An Optical Power Meter”
SPF or SFP? :) “…optical power meter uses these SPF transceivers…”
Lasers can be dangerous, so you need that Sun Protection Factor!
And I’m always sure to bring my Small Form-factor Pluggable with me when I plan to spend time under the sun!
DIE IN A FIRE you blue LED
Not the first time this week i’ve seen someone hate on blue LEDs. Genuinely curious – what the beef?
Some of us see them as blurs because our eyes can’t focus on that wavelength. Very bright blurs that cause eyestrain.
Also, most of them seem to be set to an intensity level that will induce instant blindness.
I’m gonna be that pedantic asshole today and point out that SFPs don’t use UART for management, they use I2C (or “two wire serial port interface” because Philips was jerks until the mid ’00s).