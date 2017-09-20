Seriously, Is It That Easy To Skim Cards?

We’ve all heard of card skimmers, nefarious devices that steal the identity of credit and debit cards, attached to ATMs and other machines in which unsuspecting consumers use them. Often they have relied on physical extraction of data from the card itself, such as by inserting a magnetic stripe reader in a fake ATM fascia, or by using a hidden camera to catch a picture of both card and user PIN entry.
The folks at Sparkfun write about an approach they received from a law enforcement agency bearing a selection of card skimmer devices that had been installed in gasoline pumps. These didn’t rely on interception of the card itself, instead they sat as a man-in-the-middle attack in the serial line between the card reader unit and the pump electronics. Let that sink in for a minute: a serial line that is readily accessible to anyone with the pump manufacturer’s standard key, carries card data in an unencrypted form. The owner of the skimming device is the criminal, but the company leaving such a wide-open vulnerability should really be joining them in having to answer to authorities.
The device itself is quite simple and well-executed, though it appears that attachment of wires and connectors is a job left to the crook. Some boards boast excellent soldering, while others have joints that are, well, simply criminal. On the board is a PIC microcontroller, a serial Flash chip, and a commodity Bluetooth module. This last component provides the means for the miscreant to harvest their ill-gotten gains, and incidentally a handy means by which compromised pumps can be identified. The Sparkfun people have provided an Android app that interrogates any modules it encounters, and warns of any that return the signature of a skimmer.
It is sad to say that some level of crime is an inevitable feature of the human condition, and therefore it should not be an unreasonable expectation that any entity with which we trust our sensitive data such as a credit card number should take reasonable steps to ensure its security. If a bank transported customer cash through the streets as bundles of $10 bills in open handcarts it is likely that they would get into trouble very quickly, so that the pump manufacturers send card information in the clear over such a readily accessible medium should be a scandal of similar magnitude. That financial institutions prefer to cover up the problem and shift the loss onto the gas stations rather than mandate better device security from the pump manufacturers speaks volumes about their misplaced priorities.
If this topic interests you, we’ve shown you a teardown of a more traditional skimmer in the past.
Thanks [CYK] for the tip.
30 thoughts on “Seriously, Is It That Easy To Skim Cards?”
A few years ago I noticed the same kind of thing at a Sonic’s burger joint. There was an access door that was open and visible was a 9 pin serial cable right behind the credit card unit. I think the moral of the story is “Pay With Cash”. Thank you Spark Fun for the App and HAD for the article.
Just because a connection is serial doesn’t mean it can’t use encryption though.
I assumed they would, but I guess I too was wrong in that assumption.
For what it’s worth, access doors are meant to be locked and afaik serial cables for debugging are (or were) practically standard for nearly everything. The existence of a serial debug cable and minor incidence of careless employees/tech people alone is not that great a cause for concern. The /real/ moral of the story is that nothing is as secure as you think it is.
Is it just looking for HC-05? Why not just use the bluetooth pairing scan built into the phone?
The app seems to crash a lot! Most of the reviews are complaining about that, and when I tried it, it also crashed.
It’s looking for
– a device named “HC-05”
– which accepts the PIN “1234”
– and answers ‘M’ if a ‘P’ is sent to it on a Bluetooth serial connection.
While this app does little, running it should be less hassle than fiddling with a Bluetooth serial terminal app. Especially if you want to quickly determine if you should use the gas pump in front of you.
That is, if it wasn’t so unstable.
The whole point behind EMV was to make skimmers pointless. Knowing the human-readable and mag-stripe numbers shouldn’t be enough going forward.
At some point, card-not-present transactions are going to be the only avenue left for fraud and there will have to be *some* sort of browser e-commerce extension to connect to a smart-card reader so that e-commerce can be done with chip authentication. ApplePay for Web is a start, but something like that needs to be standardized.
Agreed. Yet I find 9/10 times the chip reader is damaged or disabled by the establishment’s owner. It really sucks things aren’t tighter these days. My only comfort is being a broke ass and not having enough money or credit to do much damage :(
With the liability shift, it won’t be too long before those merchants are driven to fix that or they’re driven out of business by the cost of covering fraudulent transactions.
I have yet to see a gas pump with a chip reader.
Go to Europe. Could not buy gas on a Sunday in France because my card did not have a chip and there were no manned stations in the area.
It looks to me that whole CC system is based on “I don’t care” premise. Guys who make communication modules for transfering CC numbers to gas pump don’t care about making more secure line because they’re not requested to do such thing, gas pump doesn’t care because loss is not significant, banks don’t care because they get refunded from gas pump (or insurance), card owner doesn’t care because he will get his money back, so actually no one gives a crap about improving the system. So we have secure data transfered over 9600 baud serial unencrypted link in 2017.
Just as I was leaving on a long weekend trip I got a call from Discover’s fraud unit. My card had been used to buy gasoline in Arizona about 1000 miles from me; a place I have not been in over 30 years. When I asked how my card information had been obtained they said they did not know.
While driving I contemplated the problem. It is statistically trivial to locate the skimmers and to identify accounts which are at risk. There are sets of fraudulent transactions associated with each skimmer location. Any card associated with that location is at risk. Quite clearly I cannot buy gasoline in Arkansas and Arizona on the same day without making TV in a very high speed chase across Texas and New Mexico. I live in Arkansas, so it’s easy to tell which transaction is legitimate.
The card companies force the losses onto the businesses as much as possible and use their losses to justify loan shark interest rates of 25%. Allowing fraud is an integral part of their business model. They do care, but not in a good way.
What’s real fun is when you call you cc company and tell them you’re going to be traveling out of country, then try to use your card for gas, and it gets declined. After 3 hours of “we’re sorry, all technicians are on another line” at 2am, you get “we declined it because the system didn’t know you were traveling out of country”…
The code protect bit is on, that’s why most of the firmware reads 0.
Usual security principles apply – you have physical access & it is game over. The only real surprise is that this kind of thing isn’t more prevalent/wide spread.
Probably, but if communication line was made more secure (for example AES encryption, critical stuff in epoxy) it would take much more time to install skimmer. Thieves are willing to spend 30 seconds exposed until they install simple chip in the middle hack, but probably wouldn’t be willing to spend 30 minutes to completely disassemble pump and access card reader from inside. In many cases security comes only to making attack time infeasible.
This happened by my house. During maintenance, three pumps were discovered to have them installed. They have no idea how long they were there. Luckily I always pay inside.
I wonder if they do an effort to preserve fingerprints when they remove such devices.
The pervasive use of fingerprint evidence and its effectiveness in police procedural dramas on television VASTLY overstates both IRL.
From the sparkfun article — “It’s unlikely the pump controller market would gravitate towards the same number of pins using the same type of connector but use two different orientations.” If you’re at all familiar with eurorack you know this is NOT unlikely.
On the one hand, this is illegal and very irritating that now I have another reason to worry about my gas pump stealing my money.
On the other hand, some of the most impressive hacks I have ever seen on HaD have started as criminal activity, so hats off (and handcuffs on) to the lowlife who came up with this one.
Time to put skimmer Bluetooth modules on a schedule so that they’re only active during a 5-10 minute window each day, during which their data can be dumped.
Why has the USA been so slow to implement chip and pin…. I’m Canadian and travel overseas all the time and have not “swiped” a card for about 15 years. I have also not used cash in years. When I recently traveled to the USA I was surprised to see that some companies would only take cash or offer discounts for cash and only 1 or 2 companies could take a chipped card. Mag strips were old tech 20 years ago, replaced 15 years ago by most countries…. why is the USA so far behind?
USA is using card with chip, but, like stated earlier, some places only use the swipe, some do not even have that, some will have to type in the card number (shutter on that one).
From my travels, this is the same all over the world, so don’t go there with that “better than thou” attitude.
You kinda revolve around the places where the chip is used,the others, they will get the picture and switch over soon enough.
I remember when I got this and thought “hell yeah,no more standing in line behind several losers cashing in their lotto cards! Dont even have to go inside anymore!”
But, the usefulness of this verses the hassle and threat has gotten to the point where paying with cash is easier and better.
Lol i dont have a “better then thou” attitude. Swipe does not exist here, as far as I have seen that is without exception, I assume that’s driven by the banks, or maybe insurance companies, or maybe by the card providers themselves. I was just curious why the USA is so slow to adopt. (was hoping for some constructive discussion about that)
As far as i know chip and pin offers the same ease of use with none of the risk, now the new tap to pay is a different story, but chip and pin is quite secure due to its challenge and response architecture.
This only works for your american magswipe cards, right?
The “regular” cards only use tamper resistant and approved hardware and asymmetric keys, which should prevent pretty well this kind of easy attack, isn’t it?
Yes, but EMV cards are becoming the norm here too. Just have to wait for the liability shift to wake up (or kill) complacent merchants.
because right now, who is responsible? the obligatory card payment insurance?
I like my electric car more and more each day!
yes it is!!, just destroy mag-stripe on the card -is useless those days (except skimmers)