Huge Names Confirm Their Supercon Appearances

We’re excited to announce the next batch of speakers for the 2017 Hackaday Superconference.

We are especially pleased to welcome Michael Ossmann as a speaker. He presented an RF design workshop at the 2014 Superconference which was sold out, standing room only, and still turned away dozens of people before becoming a hit on the Internet. This year he takes the stage with colleague Dominic Spill as they focus on infrared communications and the uses and abuses of such.

Dr. Christal Gordon threw down an incredible talk on biologically inspired sensors last year and we suspect she will outdo herself this year. Her talk will cover the fanciest of cutting-edge sensors and the trade-offs of selecting the new hotness for your designs. Coming out of this you will know when to go with a suite of tried and true components and when to make the leap to new tech.

Several of this year’s Hackaday Prize Judges will be on hand and presenting talks. In addition to Christal Gordon and Danielle Applestone (announced as a speaker last week), we’re thrilled to have Anouk Wipperect — internationally known for her work in fashion and engineering, pushing the boundaries of how technology can interface with humans — as a speaker. Nadya Peek from the Center for Bits and Atoms who spoke at Supercon in 2016 with a harrowing tale of an impromptu engineering challenge in Shenzhen has confirmed that she will speak this year.

The ever-popular Sprite_TM will be at Supercon. He has a reputation for bringing the house down with fantastic presentations, be it the Tamagochi Matrix or the Tiniest Game Boy. And we are proud to present the Art Director for Hackaday — Joe Kim will be speaking about the curious connection between art and technology and how developments in one push the other forward.

Ever wonder about the air you’re breathing in the house or at work. So does Natalia Mykhaylova whose work begins to monitor and catalog that information. She will discuss the state of our HVAC systems and what it looks like to bring them into the information age.

Below you’ll find the confirmed speakers we’re announcing today. We’ll have more, as well as a list of confirmed talks next week. Get your ticket now, they will sell out.

Sprite_TM // Small Fruit: Minituarizing the MacPlus Sprite_TM, aka Jeroen Domburg, has always been interested in anything that goes on in the place where hardware meets software. He is an incredibly skilled hardware hacker, able to reverse engineer circuits and code quickly and despite almost any level of obfuscation. He shares this incredible work on his well-known website: spritesmods.com.

Joe Kim // The Balance of Art and Technology Joe Kim is currently the art director at Hackaday.com and has been a working illustrator for the past 12 years. He was born in South Korea and moved to the United States when he was two where he was given stacks of white paper and pencils to reinterpret everything around him. He received his BFA from Art Center College of Design and CSULB. He currently draws, paints, and lives in Los Angeles.

Natalia Mykhaylova // Hacking Your Home Air Natalia Mykhaylova has a background in arts, engineering, chemistry and design with PhD work that involved the development of novel devices and adaptable wireless networks for air pollution monitoring. Her research work has been recognized by UofT Magazine, Phys.org, UofT News, Metro News, CTV News. She enjoys coming up with elegant solutions to big problems, transforming current systems and our future in the process.

Christal Gordon // Sensor Fusion Dr. Christal Gordon is an engineer and educator. She received a dual Electrical and Computer Engineering B.S. from Polytechnic University and her M.S. and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering (minor in Neuroscience) from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Her specialties include designing, prototyping, and programming. She has designed bio-inspired and bio-interfacing systems, high-speed electronics, and models of complex systems.

Michael Ossmann and Dominic Spill // Aye, ARRR! pIRates! Michael Ossmann is a wireless security researcher who makes hardware

for hackers. Best known for the open source HackRF, Ubertooth, and

GreatFET projects, he founded Great Scott Gadgets in an effort to put

exciting, new tools into the hands of innovative people. Dominic Spill is a senior security researcher at Great Scott Gadgets

where he writes software and firmware for open source hardware. His

primary focus is sniffing and modifying communication protocols.

Nadya Peek // Can the Laplace Transform Help with my Music Video? Nadya works in the MIT Center for Bits and Atoms, a group at the intersection of the physical and the digital, and just finished teaching the MIT class MAS.865.

Anouk Wipprecht // FashionTech x Robotics Dutch Tech-minded Fashion Designer Anouk Wipprecht wants to make fashion ahead of her time, combining the latest in science and technology to make fashion an experience.

Make sure to get your tickets right away!