After his last project left him with an eleven-pound block of aluminum, [Jason] got to thinking of what most of us would in that situation: fresh made ice cream. His mind was on the frozen concoctions of the aptly named Cold Stone Creamery, a mall food court staple where a chilled stone is used to turn fresh ingredients into made to order sundaes.
[Jason] did the math and found that an eleven-pound chunk of aluminum can absorb a little over 67,000 joules, which is over twice the energy required to freeze 100 g of water. In place of water he would be using cream, condensed milk, and strawberries, but believed there was a large enough safety factor to account for the differences between his ingredients and pure water.
His first attempt didn’t go exactly as planned, but with his Flir One he was able to back up his theoretical numbers with some real-world data. He found that he needed to start the aluminum block at a lower temperature before adding his ingredients, and through experimentation determined the block only had enough energy to freeze 30 g of liquid.
In the end [Jason] was satisfied with the frozen treat he managed to make from the leftovers of his radial mill project, but theorizes that an ever better solution would be to use a brine solution and drop the aluminum block all together.
Of course, if putting food on a slab of metal from your workshop doesn’t sound too appealing, you could always go the NASA route and freeze dry it. Either method will probably make less of a mess than trying to print objects with it.
6 thoughts on “Making Ice Cream With Heavy Metal”
Nice, I love getting one of these made whenever I make it to mainland europe.
It’s worth mentioning however that NASA never freeze dried ice cream for space. It’s too crumbly, a huge no-no, for space stuff.
They just sent up actual icecream if needed. It honestly works better than having crumbles everywhere and can even be eaten from the tub!
People seem to hate astronaught ice cream for it’s chalky taste (I’ve never noticed, I think it’s delicious) so by some accounts it wouldn’t even be an appropriate replacement.
Check it out for yourself https://youtu.be/3w9ho2fPG0w?t=29
“…only had enough energy to freeze 30 g of liquid.” Wouldn’t that be “anti-energy” or “non-energy”? ^_^
But Cold Stone Creamery do have awesome stuff… Back in the days when I lived in Dubai we used to hit one of their places a few times a week. No wonder I gained 15 kilos (33lbs) during my years there. :-(
It had too much energy to freeze 100g of water
I always confuse Cold Stone Creamery with Stone Cold Steve Austin.
So, the poster found out that you can’t just assume that the entire heat capacity of a mass will occur at the surface. Heat transfer and thermodynamics are supposed to work together, not fight one another.
“…but theorizes that an ever better solution would be to use a brine solution and drop the aluminum block all together.”
Hmmm…and it would probably be even better if you could spin the mix with some paddles to mix in air (called “overage” in the industry) so that it tastes as it should. And you should keep the brine out, so a bucket is in order…
Steel would need only 2/3rds the volume (although almost twice the mass), and thus massively lower costs should its lower conductivity be acceptable. An even better pick is Parafin wax, its solid at room temperature and would only need ~36% the mass and similar volume to aluminum. Or if your willing to use a toxic fluid in a sealed pressure tank liquid ammonia would require only 2/3rds the volume while being less than one fifth of the mass! But probably wax is the go…its affordable to get a couple of kilos of as well…