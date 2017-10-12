Another day, another Kickstarter. While we aren’t often keen on touting products, we are keen on seeing robotics and unusual mechanisms put to use. The Goliath CNC has long since surpassed its $90,000 goal in an effort to put routing robots in workshops everywhere.
Due to their cost and complexity, you often only find omni-wheels on robots scurrying around universities or the benches of robotics hobbyists, but the Goliath makes use of nine wheels configured as three sets in a triangular pattern. This is important as any CNC needs to make compound paths, and for wheeled robots an omni-wheel base is often the best bet for compound 2D translation.
What really caught our eye is the Goliath’s unique positioning system. While most CNC machines have the luxury of end-stops or servomotors capable of precise positional control, the Goliath has two “base sensors” that are tethered to the top of the machine and mounted to the edge of the workpiece. Each sensor connects to the host computer via USB and uses vaguely termed “Radio Frequency technology” that provides a 100Hz update for the machine’s coordinate system. This setup is sure to beat out dead-reckoning for positional awareness, but details are scant on how it precisely operates. We’d love to know more if you’ve used a similar setup for local positioning as this is still a daunting task for indoor robots.
A re-skinned DeWalt 611 router makes for the core of the robot, which is a common option for many a desktop milling machine and other bizarre, mobile CNCs like the Shaper Origin. While we’re certain that traditional computer controlled routers and proper machining centers are here to stay, we certainly wouldn’t mind if the future of digital manufacturing had a few more compact options like these.
8 thoughts on “CNC Robot Makes a Move”
Looks like the sensors are string-pots – the wire is measured in & out of an internal drum, the positions sent back over an RF link. Nothing magical there. I can’t see how it avoids errors due to rotation of the body between the sensor attatch point and the cutter axis though,
“Explanations exist; they have existed for all time; there is always a well-known solution to every human problem — neat, plausible, and wrong.” (H.L. Mencken)
It will have a list of issues they have not shown as solvable yet, but focused on what will happen if they succeed beyond marketing.
The shaper origin actually doesn’t use the Dewalt anymore, but a far superior unit developed by Festool. I really think the shaper origin is a better way to do portable cnc, since your arms probably deliver way more grip than the wheels in this thing. Probably works fine on softer woods, but I highly doubt that it is going to make significant depth cuts in hard woods without slipping. What i’m basically saying is that I really want a Shaper Origin now it uses a Festool router. Would love to start cutting up larger sheets of wood. My diy cnc only is capable of 60cmx80cm….
I’m super into the idea of the shaper but I can’t get my head around the tape (I get how it works – just don’t really like the idea of a consumable like that). Would love to see another tracking option for it. I wonder if mo-cap or any of the current systems in use for VR (vive lighthouse etc) would be accurate enough?
At this point when I see ‘kickstarter” I automatically think ‘oh, a BS scam, nm then’
I guess the management failed at keeping the predictable at bay enough to stop this synonym from becoming a practical reality
Same here. KickScammer, IndieStopStop, GoScamMe,… Some ideas are great. Some are even successful. For the most part they are all BS.
“The majority of dust and debris is pushed aside or rolled over by Goliath’s omnidirectional wheels. We have put Goliath CNC through testing to confirm that this does not affect the precision of the robot.”
Mmm… a router produces an awful amount of sawdust that quickly builds up if you don’t have some sort of dust extraction fitted. The Goliath doesn’t seem to allow for that. Even if the dust won’t affect the robot – I seriously doubt that – it will certainly affect your lungs.
This is a good idea for people who don’t have a lot of space to dedicate to a frame-based CNC router. Much better than the one where you had to put stickers on the wood, but I agree that it looks awful lightweight so likely to jump around, and probably would have trouble with uneven surfaces, etc.
But I do applaud the idea. I wonder what the perfect implementation looks like. Big magnets probably :-)