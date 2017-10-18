Two years ago we wrote about a giant robot battle between the USA and Japan. After two years in the making, MegaBots (team USA) and Suidobashi (team Japan) were finally ready for the first giant robot fight. If you are into battle bots, you probably did not miss the fight that happened around 7:00 pm PST. If you missed it, you can watch the whole thing here.
There were two duels. First it was Iron Glory (MkII) vs. Kuratas, and after that it was Eagle Prime (MkIII) vs. Kuratas.
Be warned, spoilers ahead.
Or not that much. The first combat ended in 30 seconds or so, with the heavier Kuratas knocking Iron Glory to the ground in one punch. That was all it took, and it was a bit disappointing. The second combat had a bit more action, the robots actually got stuck in each other and, as per rules, had to be restarted. A kind of “go to the corners” as in boxing. There were some interesting surprises like Kuratas launching a drone, and Eagle Prime showing off a 4 foot, 40 hp chainsaw. In the end, Eagle Prime’s superior weight and weaponry grabbed the victory.
The heavily edited video of the fight left some viewers slightly disappointed. But if you think about it, there were actual humans inside the robots, and that alone had to limit a lot on the potential action. For example, they fired giant paint balls at each other instead of explosive rockets. Even in smaller battle bots there are limitations about weapons, and that makes sense. If you are building a giant, metallic, ground vessel to win a fight with no weapons limitations, well, it’s already built, and it is called a tank. So we’ll take paint balls and theatricality.
All in all, the robots were huge feats of engineering and are awesome to see in action. This was only the first giant robot battle, lets hope there are more to come. Here is a short version of the event with the battles included:
7 thoughts on “About That Giant Robot Battle Last Night”
Tips for next time:
– Lose Mike Goldberg, he’s terrible at announcing MMA and at least as bad here.
– Don’t edit it like My First Film Project(tm)
– Not everything needs to be a macro shot, in fact if you didn’t use a single super close shot that
might be better since you can’t use them properly. Watch old Hong Kong action cinema to see
how to film a fight.
As for spicing up the fight, surely they can set a maximum energy amount for projectile weapons, only spherical ammo, maximum sectional density &c. Or fill the paintballs with heavy grease or grit loaded grease so it actually has a chance of damaging something on the ‘robot’. As it stands the best you can hope for is to obscure the pilots view.
At the end of the day it’s going to have the same pitfalls as normal sized robot fights, fast joust/sumo bots will win out over more interesting to watch designs.
Perhaps this was just the growing pains of something better, but that just wasn’t enjoyable to watch.
Or just turn these huge robots into drones (i.e. remote pilots), as they would be in a war situation, and lets play some REMOTE GUNDAM DEATHMATCH!
“All in all, the robots were huge feats of engineering and are awesome to see in action.”
Mechs in anime and video games are awesome. Real life, not as much.
Mechs in anime and video games routinely violate the laws of physics. Real life, not as much. ;)
Or, use other models for using rulesets to balance safety in combat-analogous sports with providing structured win conditions: fencing, TKD/kickboxing, etc.
Maybe have a point system for melee/ranged attacks based on hit location and accuracy.
Since the cannons are paintball, give the bots LARPy paint soaked weapons, score good hits and hose them down between rounds.
I think the first hurdle was getting bots that could actually get in the ring and perform, that was a win, certainly from an engineering perspective.
Oh, you know those different robot classes and their rules. :-|) It ain’t DARPA kiddos.
I don’t care what their copyright lawyers says, that’s “Another one bites the dust” in the wrong key.