Sometimes we see projects whose name describes very well what is being achieved, without conveying the extra useful dimension they also deliver. So it is with [Prasanth KS]’s Windows PC Lock/Unlock Using RFID. On the face of it this is a project for unlocking a Windows PC, but when you sit down and read through it you discover a rather useful primer for complete RFID newbies on how to put together an RFID project. Even the target doesn’t do it justice, there is no reason why this couldn’t be used with any other of the popular PC operating systems besides Windows.
The project takes an MRFC-522 RFID module and explains how to interface it to an Arduino. In this case the Arduino in question is an Arduino Pro Micro chosen for its ability to be a USB host. The supplied code behaves as a keyboard, sending the keystroke sequence to the computer required to unlock it. The whole is mounted in what seems to be a 3D printed enclosure, and for ease of use the guts of the RFID tag have been mounted in a ring.
As we said above though, the point of this project stretches beyond a mere PC unlocker. Any straightforward RFID task could use this as a basis, and if USB is not a requirement then it could easily use a more run-of-the-mill Arduino. If you’re an RFID newbie, give it a read.
Plenty of RFID projects have made it here before, such as this door lock. And we’ve had another tag in a ring, too.
6 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Unlock Your PC The RFID Way”
I’m wary of wireless unlock methods. I use a mechanical key to start my desktop.
It’s more for looks.
I just hit the power button, then stare very hard at it – presuming it recognizes me and logs me in automatically bcz ‘we cool’ with each other — that and I use analog world methods of fear shd any one even consider touching my computer.
USB-HID not Host.
Nitpicking. :)
Ok, so this is for convenience rather than security right? Because the Arduino micro has to store the password, most likely in flash. Granted, someone would have to read the Arduino with a suitable programmer, but displaying the flash contents would reveal the password if its displayed in ASCII (as many hex editors allow)… but even so, you’re giving up security for convenience, which means.. why password protect your PC in the first place?
No mention of the obvious flaw here that activating it with a text editor open reveals your password in plain text?
Also, I’m guessing that re-flashing the Arduino would discourage regular password changes.
That all being said, I’ve got a few RFID rings and a reader, I might just have a play :)
Quoted from the project page : “I can’t guarantee any security”… aaaaah ok then !
I remember the “security” password on the IBM PS/2 which was easy to by-pass simply by removing the BIOS backup battery then replace it.