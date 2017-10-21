We’re digging these daisy-chainable encoders built by [fattore.saimon]. Each module consists of a rotary encoder attached to a PCB with a PIC16F15386 on the back. As we’ve covered in the past, the Microchip released their feature-rich PIC16 microprocessor just this year, and it’s great to see them start to crop up in projects. With 4 address jumpers on the back of each PCB, [fattore.saimon] is able to connect up to 16 of the encoders on the bus. The modules also have male and female plugs so he can connect them physically as well, to simplify wiring. Each module also has a PWMable bicolor LED for keeping track of each encoder’s setting.
If you’re interested in making your own you can buy the PCBs from Tindie or download the project files from the creator’s GitHub, including an Arduino library.
We love encoders here on Hackaday — building DIY encoders, as well as using them in projects like this precision cutting jig. And definitely read our colleague [Al]’s great piece on encoders.
One thought on “Reading 16 Rotary Encoders at the Same Time”
I’d accuse the article author of burying the lead, but he doesn’t even mention it. These are multiplexed to an I2C bus. Initial reaction as written is “so what” and “there’s other simpler ways to multiplex a few decoders, without involving a PIC on each….” … but these have more utility when you’re using I2C or it pre-exists in a system and you add to it.