These Twenty Projects Won $1000 In The Hackaday Prize

For the last several months, we’ve been hosting the greatest hardware competition on Earth. This is the Hackaday Prize, and we’ve just wrapped up the last of our five hardware challenges. For the Anything Goes challenge in this year’s Hackaday Prize, we’re asking hardware hackers to build the best, the coolest thing. No, it doesn’t matter what it is. We’re looking for technical skill and awesome applications. There are no limits here.
We just wrapped up the Anything Goes challenge last week, and now it’s time to announce the winners. These are the best, the coolest projects the Hackaday Prize has to offer.
The winners of the Anything Goes challenge are, in no particular order:
Anything Goes Hackaday Prize Finalists:
- Orthosense
- Remote Control Based On Head Gestures
- DIY VT100
- Optical Power Meter
- Safety Glasses With BT Display
- N+ Open Bike Shoe Platform
- A $4, 4 IC Z80 Homemade Computer
- Bellcycles A New Take On The Bicycle
- 8-Bit Color Computer From TTL
- Open Source Underwater Glider
- Keymu
- MappyDot
- Volturnus ROV
- SNAP: Augmented Echolocation
- Radiotelescope Interferometer
- CPAP Water Reservoir Monitor
- BeagleLogic Standalone
- Open Radiation Detector
- Tactile Remote Control Of A Mobile Device
- Adaptive Guitar
These Projects Are Fantastic
Now that we’re done with the five rounds of the Hackaday Prize, it’s time for the big show. These hundred finalists will now move on to the last round where they’ll be assessed by our amazing panel of judges. From there, five finalists will be selected, with the fifth place winning $5,000, the fourth $10,000, the third $15,000, the second $20,000, and the grand prize winning $50,000. These winners, along with the winner of the Best Product competition, will be announced at the Hackaday Superconference on November 11th.
The Hackaday Superconference is the hardware conference you’ve been waiting for, and a few tickets are still available. Visual futurist Syd Mead is keynoting, a host of other speakers will be talking about everything from attempting landings on Europa to blowing vacuum tubes. Who will stop [Sprite] from walking away with the badge hacking competition again? It’s going to be a blowout, and you’re invited. Don’t miss out.
2 thoughts on “These Twenty Projects Won $1000 In The Hackaday Prize”
Most of these projects deserve to be here.
But.. some of them haven’t been updated in a month, and have 4 likes.
I am not happy.
The low like ones are at least doing real science. My beef is the single application BBB tablet that can do just the same as an app on my phone, in fact you could do it with an app on a PDA, an app on a Palm, even back to a 20 year old HP 320LX can you do this exact thing, and that’s not even the earliest.