Making Music with the Wind

[Niklas Roy] built a windmill-powered music box for his backyard, and it was so awesome all the neighbors wanted to take a picture of it. Someone even liked it so much that he stole [Niklas]’s windmill in the middle of the night. (We kind of don’t blame them, it’s a gorgeously clean build.)

In the past few weeks [Niklas] has been mass-producing 20 windmills for the KIKK Festival 2017 to be held in November in Namur, Belgium. The windmills will operate in a cluster, and all play “Für Elise” when the wind blows. However, each one is driven independently and so the music is asynchronous. Since he was building a bunch anyway, he built a replacement windmill for his backyard, and documented how to do it.

Most of the mechanical parts are 3D printed, with metal hardware such as bearings supplementing the plastic prints, with M10 threaded rod serving as the mast. He provides PDF templates for cutting the “flag”. For his instruction video [Niklas] used a double layer of coroplast (recycled political signs) stuck together with double-sided tape; he used 3mm Forex in his installation. In addition, there’s a rectangle of some harder plastic — random stuff he had lying around — that serves as a resonator for the music box.

[Niklas] is a Berlin-based installation artist and educator and Hackaday regular; his music construction machine

and his wall-hugging fan rig is a must for any small workshop.