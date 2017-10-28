[David Schneider]’s love affair with Weller temperature controlled soldering irons began many years ago, but when he came to the point of needing a cordless iron he had problems finding one that replicated his trusty mains-powered soldering station. His solution was simple, to build his own, and in a stroke of genius he did so with an odd combination of a Weller MagnaStat element and bit, and a repurposed MagLite flashlight.
The Weller parts are all available off-the-shelf as spares, and the MagLite was easy to source. But its D cells would never give the required 24 V for the iron, so he had to incorporate a set of 14500 Li-ion cells with built-in electronic protection. The element protrudes from the front of the flashlight, giving an iron that seems to do the business but to our eyes looks rather unwieldy. Still, it does the job, and provides a far more sturdy and reliable iron than any cordless one we’ve yet seen, so we think that’s a result.
We’ve reviewed a Weller MagnaStat in the past,with a special look at availability of bits for older models.
7 thoughts on “Is It A MagLite Or A MagnaStat?”
Neatly done, but do you really want to use soldering iron this heavy and bulky?
Well you get -1 to hit if your strength and dexterity are below 14
Great, a soldering iron AND a weapon. Somehow I don’t think this’ll be used for fine SMD work.
I like the idea. I’m also entertaining the idea of a 510 soldering tip adapter
Built in ten foot pole mass only on the other end at least. Three meter pole for everyone else that have not heard the shtick about “I wouldn’t touch that with a ten foot pole”, meaning it’s a stinky or dirty task.
Running DC through that switch might shorten its life. Also, I agree about it being big and bulky. I’d rather have a battery box (with a regulator and inverter) that I can plug my normal TC201 iron into.
Heck, maybe I could get a broken PU120T power supply off Ebay, gut it and put what I’m talking about inside. Then it would look like a perfectly normal WTCPT soldering station with no mains cord!
Actually, it would be better to get the kind with the stand built in to the power supply for a portable unit. A different part number, then.