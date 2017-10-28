This Mask Will Make You A Psycho

Videos games are a cornucopia of project ideas well-suited to the talents of makers and hackers, and Halloween is as good a time as any to show them off! Reddit user [Tavarin], a huge fan of the Boderlands video games, whipped up a plaster mask — replete with glowing eyes — of one of the game’s signature enemies: the Psycho.

[Tavarin]’s secret to forming comfortable plaster masks is to open his jaw while the wrap is setting — that way he’ll be able to talk without breaking the mask off his face. Hot gluing in and modifying a 60mm PC fan and a pair of lenses meant that the only thing standing between him and a lot of sanding to shape the mask’s details was a few layers of thick plaster mix.

Two blue LEDs connected to a simple switch and battery pack also required the use of hot glue to mount. As for those lights literally glaring in his eyes, [Tavarin] admits he can’t see that well with the mask on but sanding down the LEDs helps to soften the light and create a more authentic prop to boot. A few leather straps for detail and keeping it on his head, and he’s ready to ride the shiniest meat bicycle!

[Via /r/DIY]