[Becky Stern] likes to harness the power of the Sun. Most of us will immediately think of solar cells and other exotic solar energy techniques. But [Becky] shows how to make a hot air balloon using nothing but tape and garbage bags.
The idea is quite simple. You form a large envelope from black trash bags and fill it with air. Becky does that by just running with it, tying it off, and topping off with a little manual blowing. Once the sun heats the black bag, it floats.
We were hoping she’d show us if there was any margin for payload, but she didn’t. However, electronics are getting smaller and lighter all the time. Sure, batteries weigh a lot, but maybe there would be an opportunity to mount some solar-powered device on the balloon to further harness the sun’s energy.
If you want to have a go at that, [Becky] has a free solar class that covers using the sun to engrave wood and using solar panels to charge a battery or power an Arduino.
We doubt this solar zeppelin will perform like a propane-powered balloon but it is still fun and educational. It doesn’t seem likely that you are going to reach space with it either.
13 thoughts on “Quick and Easy Solar Hot Air Balloon”
“Most of us will immediately think of solar cells and other exotic solar energy techniques.”
Solar pond using brine.
Yeah, or an earth sheltered greenhouse with storage wall.
Or maybe a heliostat beaming at a heat exchanger running liquid sodium to a turbine…
In the wide plain under the transparent roof of a solar updraft tower?
I did this as a child at a summer camp. It being quite cold at the time wasn’t that impressive. Or it might have just been my juvenile mind picturing somthing I could fly in.
About the weight thing, you’d have to be pretty conservative of resources and be pretty clever. One that comes off of the top of my head would be to make one from reflective space-blanket stuff and use it as a kind of mirror to radio broadcasts.
Yah, you need the cheap nasty thin garbage bags rather than the spendy heavy duty ones.
Wait, is she wearing snapchat glasses?
Not very useful, just a rehash of a very old idea that is only good enough to demonstrate the concept. However if you look around you will find examples of much better designs that have significant buoyancy, such as an inverted tetrahedron (vertex down, face up) with the upper side made of clear material, this minimises heat losses compared to the “sausage” form. If teaching STEM is the point of the exercise it helps to make two balloons that are identical except that one is white, this also teaches the point of having a “control” in your experiments.
This summer, I threw a heavy duty trash bag over some furniture I was keeping outside. It was only supposed to be a temporary thing, but it stayed out all summer, and almost every day the sun inflated it, even though it was open at the bottom. Then a few weeks ago it broke. I don’t know if it was uv radiation or high winds, but it was kind of our wacky waving inflatable tube armless blob. So I’m thinking about putting another on next summer. Who wants boring furniture anyway?
>>We were hoping she’d show us if there was any margin for payload
Easy enough to figure out. 4 trash bags gives around 120 gallons (look to be 30G each) since she cut off some and to make the math easy, we’ll call it 100 gallons (~400L, again for simplicity, I know that’s not an accurate conversion). Density at 20C is 1.2 kg/m^3, 1.18 kg/m^3 @ 25C, 1.15 kg/m^3 @ 35, So our 0.4 m^3 (400L) envelope worth of air weighs 472g / ~16oz @ 25C. The air around it weighs 480 grams. So assuming everything goes your way and you can get the envelope to 35C (460g) you’ll be able to lift 20g (just shy of an ounce).
Obviously cooler outside air improves lift, but you won’t be able to keep the heat once it gets cold enough. Also don’t use a ton (or even worse, tonne!) of tape.
And all of this ignores the weight of the envelope, but with so many weights of garbage bag out there, I didn’t feel like doing that math.
youtube solar r/c airship blimp 2010’ish
Dry cleaning bags are much lighter. No tape, heatseal.
Impressive electric powered flights if large enough and torpedo shaped!
clear plastic on top, black plastic on bottom.
Wow! I remember one summer probably 30 years ago buying a balloon like that at department store. Kept me entertained for a few days of the school holidays till it got torn on a tree :(