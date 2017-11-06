Before all our video games came over the Intertubes, before they were on CDs, and before they were on cartridges, video games were all discrete logic. Pong was the first and you can build that out of several dozen logic chips. The great [Woz] famously built Breakout out of 44 simple chips.
For [Marcel]’s entry to the Hackaday Prize, he’s taking the single board microprocessor-less computer to the next level. He’s building a multi-Megahertz 64-color computer on a breadboard. What’s the capacitance of a breadboard? Just ask [Marcel].
The design of this disintegrated computer has just about everything you could want in a discrete CPU. There is no microcontroller or complex chips like the 74181 ALU, there’s pipelining with sometimes two instructions per clock, decoding with diodes, and a 60 Hz, 64 color VGA output and four sound channels. There’s only about 40 TTL chips on this board.
The project logs for this Hackaday Prize entry are a treat in themsleves, ranging from topics to the implementation of NES controllers to getting rid of the breadboard and turning this computer into something like a vintage game system, but with a custom CPU and instruction set. It’s an amazing build, and an awesome project for the Hackaday Prize.
3 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: A Mess Of VGA On A Breadboard”
Look into wire-wrap?
Still looks pretty clean all things considered.
Wire wrap computers get out of hand fast. A few years ago I had five or six boards, 80-100 chips each, all wired together into most of a quad core 8 bit computer.
Unfortunately I was 13-17 when I was building things like that, and my budget was low (crap socket quality) and my experience was low (made poor board interconnect connections, unstable oscillators, fanout issues, noisy interconnect wiring, etc.) so while a lot of the various computer designs ran, few of them ran reliably enough to ever finish. Except for Lefty, (a computer I managed to wire entirely backwards), but that had no provision for entering programs other than DIP switches.
Now that I have the skills to finish that stuff I no longer have the time. Also the little TVs I bought at good will to house the boards in are mostly taken apart beyond being useful anymore. I had the tendency to do that.