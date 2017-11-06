[Douglas] hometown Goshen, Indiana takes the state’s motto ‘The Crossroads of America’ seriously, at least when it comes to trains. The city is the meeting point of three heavily frequented railroad tracks that cross near the center of town, resulting in a car-traffic nightmare. When everybody agrees that a situation is bad, it is time to quantify exactly how bad it is. [Douglas] stepped up for this task and delivered.
He describes himself as cheap, and the gear he used to analyze the railroad traffic at a crossing visible from his home certainly fits the bill: a decades-old webcam, a scratched telephoto lens and a laptop with a damaged hinge.
With the hardware in place, the next step was to write the software to count and time passing trains. Doing this in stable conditions with reasonable equipment would pose no problem to any modern image processing library, but challenged with variable lighting and poor image quality, [Douglas] needed another solution.
Instead of looking for actual trains, [Douglas] decided to watch the crossing signals. His program crops the webcam image and then compares the average brightness of the left and right halves to detect blinking. This rudimentary solution is robust enough to handle low light conditions as well as morning glare and passing cars.
The rest is verifying the data, making it fit for processing, and then combining it with publicly available data on car traffic at the affected intersections to estimate impact. The next council meeting will find [Douglas] well prepared. Traffic issues are a great field for citizen science as shown in Stuttgart earlier. If the idea of bolting old lenses to webcams intrigues you, we got you covered as well.
4 thoughts on “Trainspotting with Junk, for Science”
Ugh, trains. In the town I live in, we have problems with trains carrying coal uncovered through town.
Decades old webcam.
What/make model please…
i like the idea of looking for the alternating flashing lights to get a reliable detection. nice hack!
Clever way to count the number of times and length the train gates are down!
Where I am we have relatively few at-grade crossings, and the ones we do have are almost all commuter trains which take just a minute or two to pass, I take for granted waiting for trains to pass. Doug’s data says that the crossing he observes has a train pass every 15-20 minutes on average, with some pretty significant waits, possibly impacting emergency services as well as being a nuisance.
Seems like he’s also concerned w/ the noise level increasing in nearby residential areas as a result of a structures in an overpass reflecting the train sounds and horns. I’d be looking at a way to record that now and get some hard numbers before the construction is completed so you can argue for limits that must be adhered to post construction.
Maybe someone closer to the tracks would be willing to host a recording/listening device on their property and WiFi as a way to record data? Would be a good place to use a few cheap audio parts and an ESP8266–I did something similar to count duration and frequency of hammering noise in our office building awhile back when our company was running some destructive lifecycle tests and I wanted to give the mechanical guys some grief over the noise pollution generated.