While the ESP8266 has made its way into virtually every situation where a low-cost WiFi solution is needed, it’s not known as being a low-power solution due to the amount of energy it takes to run WiFi. [Alex] took this design constraint as more of a challenge though, and with the help of an ATtiny microcontroller was able to develop a weather station using an ESP8266 that only needs new batteries every 2-4 years.
While the ESP8266 module consumes a bit of power, the ATtiny excels in low-power mode. To take advantage of this, [Alex] designed the weather station using the ATtiny to gather data every two minutes, store the data in a buffer, and upload all of it in bursts every hour using the ESP8266. This means that the power-hungry WiFi chip can stay off most of the time, drastically limiting the power demands of the station. [Alex] mostly details the setup of the ATtiny and the ESP8266 on his project page, so this could be applied anywhere that low power and network connectivity are required.
As for the weather reporting capabilities, the station is equipped to measure temperature, light, and humidity. Presumably more could be added but this might increase the power demands for the weather station as a whole. Still, changing batteries once a year instead of once every two years might be a worthwhile trade-off for anyone else attempting such an ambitious project. Other additions to the weather station that we’ve seen before might include a low-power display, too.
3 thoughts on “Weather Station Needs Almost No Batteries”
This is the only way to use an ESP8266 in a battery-powered IoT device.
Depends a lot on the application. If you cannot make the compromise of sending a lot of data at once because you want real time values, then this approach does not help you much. Unfortunately WiFi is power hungry and the ESP processor itself is quite inefficient as well.
Not much use nowadays for 1 hour old weather data… is it?
If an extra micro is added, why not use some more efficient radio modules between the micro and the esp which can go inside the home?
Or the classical weather station approach…solar power!