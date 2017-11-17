New Part Day: A fake Sun

LED technology has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years, with what was once considered unachievable being common place now. Two of the main parameters of interest, total input power and conversion efficiency have been steadily increasing over the years. An efficacy of 120 lumens/watt is fairly common nowadays, and it may not be improbable to expect double this figure in the near future. Input power ratings have also steadily increased, with single LED units capable of 100 W or more becoming common.
But the Chinese manufacturer Yuji seems to have hit the ball out of the park by introducing their BC-Series, 500 W, high CRI, high Power, COB LED. Single, 500 W COB LED’s are not new and have been available since a couple of years, but their emitting surface areas are quite large. For example, a typical eBay search throws up parts such as this one – 500 W, high Power LED, 60,000 lm, 6000-6500K. It has a large, square emitting area of 47.6 x 47.6 mm. By comparison, the Yuji BC-Series are 27 mm square, with an active emitting area only 19 mm in diameter. This small emitting area makes it easier to design efficient reflector and/or lens units for the LED.
Luminous Flux is between 18,000 to 21,000 for a color temperature of 3200 K, and between 20,000 to 24,000 for the 5600 K type. Further, this high power rating is accompanied with a pretty high color rendering index (CRI) above 95. This allows the LED to faithfully reveal the natural colors of objects due to its wide spectrum. Electrically, it is rated for 12 Amps with input voltage between 35 V to 39 V. This translates to between 420 W ~ 468 W of input electrical power. Some quick math tells us that the efficiency works out to just a little over 50 lm/W, which isn’t all that great. But with light sources, you can have high-efficiency or high CRI, but not both – that’s just how the physics of it works.
At US $ 500 a pop, these eye blinders do not come cheap and may not find much use for individual hackers. But for some applications, such as studio and theatre lighting or photography, they may be just what the Doctor prescribed. In the video after the break, you can see [Mikael] give a rundown of the LED’s features and take it for a test ride.
4 thoughts on “New Part Day: A fake Sun”
Something tells me that the $500 retail price will clearly not likely remain that high for long. My bigger question though is how does cooling have to be handled when you put that much power in such a small surface area? LED lights certainly have to be cooled differently than, say, an incandescent light bulb, which generates radiated heat.
A really powerful heatsink
The main problem with these high output LEDs is dealing with the heat density of the package. Although it may sound like it is a good thing to have a smaller-ish package the issue will be removing the heat generated by the LED in such a small surface area (heat dramatically impacts LED lifetimes). As an example, 5000 Lumen Cree COB Leds can generate temps of about 70C with a surface temp of 135C … and that is considered “normal”… I can only imagine what the temps are for a single 20000 Lumen COB LED would be… gulp…
you say “by comparison” and then compare an edge dimension to surface area… not terribly useful. i would suggest instead ~2260 square mm *compared* to ~280 square mm. that’s a meaningful comparison. almost a 90% reduction in surface area, which is pretty impressive!