[electrobob] got a Bosch GluePen cordless hot glue gun. The thing has some nice features — it heats up in fifteen seconds, and charges via USB, and is generally handy for those small and quick jobs that hot glue guns were made to perform. At first glance it seems like a huge improvement over the plug-in varieties, which seem to take forever to heat up when all you need is a quick dab of glue.
As cool as the product sounded, [bob] did what any right-minded hacker would do and opened it up to see how that sucker work and found an ATtiny24A inside. What’s most interesting is that there appears to be no temperature regulation or sensing capability, with the exception of the thermistor in the battery-charging circuit. It’s an intriguing mystery.
The ATtiny controls a power MOSFET that brings the heating element to “approximately 170 degrees” according to the manual. [bob] could find no temperature regulation of the hot end, which measures a steady 12 V at the gate of the transistor then entire time the glue gun is powered on.
That ATtiny24A that runs the whole thing packs 12 GPIO pins, 4 PWM channels, and 2 KB program memory. It appears a bit overpowered for a glue gun controller. [bob] found one of the Tiny’s pins connected the heating element and another to the charging circuit. Maybe a shutoff in case the battery catches fire?
Without a clear shot of the back of the board, it’s a bit of a guessing game, but eight of the twelve GPIO pins appear to be in use. Leave your theories in comments. And if you’ve got any bright ideas about what to do with the remaining four GPIO pins, have at it!
For another of [bob]’s tool hacks, check out his constant current sink we posted earlier this year.
15 thoughts on “Glue Gun Teardown Reveals Microcontroller Mystery”
Attiny24 has a built in temperature sensor, probably that’s being used.
Hmm, maybe not actually – it’s quite far away…
170 degrees Celsius would be in a no-no zone for the attiny24 to be able to work.
Probably works the same way as described in one of HaD’s previous posts: “It has a positive temperature coefficient, which means that its resistance increases from around 2.5 kΩ at room temperature to about 7 kΩ at its 150 ºC operating temperature. This limits the current, and provides a very simple thermostat action.”
From like 2 days ago…
+1
and finishing what you probably left unspoken because of obviousness: by using an ADC to measure the voltage division between the PTC heating element and a reference resistor you can determine the resistance and using a table or formula, you can then work out the temperature that matches that resistance.
Didn’t you answer this question exactly one post ago? The heating element resistance goes up with temperature, so it’s self-regulating. https://hackaday.com/2017/11/22/teardown-of-a-cheap-glue-gun/
Not really “you”, since the article you linked to was written by Jenny List, and this article was written by John Baichtal. But yes, that would be a possibility.
Maybe “you” is HaD.
“Without a clear shot of the back of the board…” there actually is one, where he figures out that it’s actually a steinel hot glue gun in a bosch case :D I have a Steinel here, might open it (stuff tends to stay that way sometimes though, when I open it)
You get annoyed fast when you have to charge it to use it.
AvE did a tear down of a little chainsaw that also left me scratching my head: Why do these simple tools have more processing power than an Apollo moon lander?
I can only surmise that a) they’re ridiculously cheap and/or b) they were designed by fresh engineering interns who only know how build stuff if has an Arduino for street cred.
That low value resistor is probably ussd for current sensing and calculating resistance of heating element. There is your temperature sensor.
When it fails, it takes the whole thing down, it is the built in obsolescence chip. Obvs Innit!
+1
Probably programmed to do a finite state machine, fuzzy logic (the ECU on a tiptronic electromechanical transmission integrates that and it only took me a few lines of C to pull off a simple “fuzzy” system), or some other kind of simple sanity check routine/automaton. I see the point of paranoia in a work of engineering like that.
PTC heater. Nothing new here.