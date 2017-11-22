A hot glue gun is one of those standard tools of the hardware hacker’s bench, called upon to provide adhesion between an astonishing range of materials, and to provide a handy filler and strain relief in the form of blobs of polymer glue. We’ve all got one, but how many of us have taken a look inside it?
[Andrew Lorimer] bought a super-cheap eBay glue gun, and subjected it to a teardown. As you might expect, he found it to be a pretty simple device with only a trigger mechanism and a dumb heating element, but his write-up is of passing interest because he’s characterised its heating element. It has a positive temperature coefficient, which means that its resistance increases from around 2.5 kΩ at room temperature to about 7 kΩ at its 150 ºC operating temperature. This limits the current, and provides a very simple thermostat action.
The build quality is surprisingly good for such a cheap appliance, and he notes a surfeit of screws holding its shell together. But the quality of the insulation and strain relief leaves a lot to be desired, and he wonders whether it truly qualifies for its double-insulated logo. The LED pilot light is simply fed from the 240 V mains supply through a 250 kΩ resistor which he replaces with a 12 kΩ component for a brighter result.
We cover plenty of teardowns here at Hackaday. Often they are of extremely expensive and complex devices, but sometimes they are of much simpler subjects.
3 thoughts on “Teardown Of A Cheap Glue Gun”
No it isn’t!
Normally I don’t buy craft items from the local drug store like Rite Aid and prefer to support craft and hobby stores, but did buy an inexpensive glue gun there once. Used it for a kids project (bridge to support weight) and it worked well for plastic, wood, and foam board. Just need to make sure it’s on the high heat setting (pretty much useless at low setting) and warmed up enough.
My 2 goto guns are
-The Bosch PKP18E but you need 12mm sticks, it runs at 200c and has backflow issues if you use cheaper 11mm 11.2mm sticks
-The allmighty Dremel 940 http://www.dremeleurope.com/general/en/dremel%C2%AEgluegun940-425-ocs-p/;jsessionid=BDA80E141385B91335787E5C6757930E.sl171-vm_1