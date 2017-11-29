Ask Hackaday: How On Earth Can A 2004 MP3 Player Read An SDXC Card?

What were you doing in 2004? Can you even remember 2004? Maybe it’s like the old joke about the 1960s, if you can remember it, you weren’t really there, man. Cast your mind back, [Lance Armstrong] was winning the Tour de France, and SpaceShipOne made it into space.
[Gregg Eshelman], wrote to us to say that in 2004 he bought an MP3 player. Ask your parents about them, they were what hipsters used before they had cassette tapes: portable music players that everyone thought were really cool back then, onto which music didn’t come from the Internet but had to be manually loaded from a computer.
Jokes about slightly outdated consumer electronics aside, [Gregg]’s player, a GPX MW3836, turned out to be a really good buy. Not only does it still work, it packs an unexpected bonus, it reads 64Gb SD cards when they are formatted as FAT32. This might not seem like a big deal at a cursory glance, but it’s worth considering a little SD card history.
Back when the GPX was made, the maximum capacity of an SD card was 2Gb, a figure that must have seemed huge when the standard was created, but by the middle of the last decade was starting to look a little cramped. The GPX player is designed to only read these original 2Gb cards. In the years since then there have been a couple of revisions to the standard, SDHC, and SDXC, which have given us the huge cards we are used to today. Many other devices from the 2Gb SD era, made before SDHC and SDXC existed, cannot read the modern cards, yet [Gregg]’s GPX can.
Hackaday’s readership constantly amaze us with the sheer breadth of their knowledge and expertise, so we are sure that among you reading this piece will be experts on SD card standards who can shed some light on this mystery. Why can a player designed for the original SD card standard read the much newer cards when other contemporary ones can not? [Gregg] would love to know, and now our curiosity has been whetted, so would we.
If you think you’ve heard [Gregg]’s name before, it might be for his expertise in resin casting automotive parts.
32 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: How On Earth Can A 2004 MP3 Player Read An SDXC Card?”
It is obviously sent back from the future..
Are we certain that the 64GB SDXC card he’s using is legit? I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a standard SD card packed into an SDXC package and reporting as 64GB.
2GB was a FAT16 limit rather than a limit of the SD card technology. FAT32 was introduced in 1996, so there was plenty of time for a 2004 MP3 player to have support for FAT32 built in. As with many industry standards, limits are often arbitrary and may not keep up with technology. SDHC was electrically the same (with the addition of an optional high speed mode) and not much else changed besides the default FAT32 formatting.
Ultimately it’s not too surprising for a device built in 2004 to support FAT32; sure, it would be weird to put it in if they were space-constrained, but if they were using a premade FAT library it would be more work to take it out. The SD card size limit was more about certification and standards (and the agreed-upon FAT16 formatting) rather than a technical limitation.
The structure of the SD Commands changed significantly between SDSC and SDHC. Before, everything was in bytes – after, everything was in Blocks (512B). To quote the SD specification:
“2) Data address is in byte units in a Standard Capacity SD Memory Card and in block (512 Byte) units in a High Capacity SDMemory Card.” (p. 59, regarding CMD17 and CMD18). There are many more differences.
SDHC and SDXC are almost equal, except that SDXC requires you to use exFAT (theoretically). Therefore either the developers had access to the specifications before its release, or the owner of that device did a firmware upgrade sometime after the release and just doesn’t remember.
As someone who has written code to initialize SD devices and parse the FAT, I can tell you that SDXC does not physically require you to use exFAT. It’s a licensing imperative, not a physical imperative. While Windows will not easily let you format a 64GB SDXC card in any other format than exFAT, it will absolutely read and write 64GB SDXC cards formatted in FAT32, and use them properly. The great thing about SD is that while things have been added, there has been a layer of standard compatibility that has been maintained, allowing newer cards to support older, more basic interface modes. While not required to support these modes (and interface voltage ranges), many quality cards do anyway. Basic code to detect and use different features of different SD cards has been around for a very very long time, and it is standard practice to intensively query a card for all features that it can support. It is completely within the realm of possibility that well-written code from 2004 works fine with a well-engineered SDXC card of today.
The exFAT thing I agree with, that’s why I wrote “theoretically”. Theoretically, a card might have better performance and lifetime with exFAT – no idea whether that’s actually the case with any model. However, how would a code from 2004 access data beyond 4 GB? The byte offset for CMD17/18 is a 32bit integer. However good the card is, it couldn’t guess what the host wants. The only possibility would be that the card recognizes the absence of CMD8, and pretends to be a SDSC <= 2GB card, preventing you from accessing data written beyond that boundary.
I missed the byte versus block addressing. I wonder if the switch from byte to block address is common across several types of storage media and therefore automatically occurs with the particular FAT implementation on the device. I notice that media player was made well into 2006, and if they were already using 512 byte blocks it would have been a couple of simple tweaks to detect and use higher capacity cards. I was wondering if the MMC spec was ahead of the game on high capacity cards, but looks like it had the same addressing scheme in 2004. Or if he’s only accessing it through the device’s USB port, it’s only using 1 out of every 512 blocks :)
“SDHC was electrically the same (with the addition of an optional high speed mode) and not much else changed besides the default FAT32 formatting.”
Umm… That doesn’t seem right to me. The reason is I have a bunch of old SD readers/writers lying around that are pretty much worthless to me because they do not work with any of the newer SD cards. Here’s the thing, I’m not talking about embedded devices with firmwares that only speak a specific filesystem format. I am talking about devices that plug into a Linux desktop that will happily format, read and write any filesystem I choose to. I have formatted several SD cards(2GB and down) with FAT16, FAT32 and even ext3 using these devices.
If the difference was only the filesystem then my old read/writers should be working just fine! But they don’t. So something else must be going on.
Read my comment above, I missed byte versus block addressing. Either there is some wiggle room on the actual purchase date, or something else (minor firmware upgrade) is going on.
on hardware point of view there is no issue to read a sdhc card.
But generally you will need firmware upgrade to decode properly sdcard registers to recognize a sdhc or more are there are evolution in legacy registers to handle the new size limitation. (typically address was expressed as byte but now the number is expressed as a sector number (so as sector has been fixed to 512 so the size can be 512 time bigger).
My guess is that some checks aren’t done and then the sdcard is not rejected but read and written with maybe a bad full size or maybe a bad sector size. So the sdcard may work with a few files but i would not trust a lot the integrity of the whole file system.
Many years since I’ve looked at it so my memory is hazy but I seem to remember these specs being specified by a simple bit field. Possibly the device in question doesn’t bother to check them and thus just assumes a maximum possible capacity.
Speaking of old MP3 players… I have a pair of Rio 500s. Anyone remember those…? :D
I have one somewhere. I used to drool over those things “back in the day”. MP3s were so much more fun back when everyone I knew was still paying up the !@## for high priced CDs. Spending all night surfing shady FTP sites and coming up with a half a dozen good MP3s felt like such an accomplishment. I was the first person I knew to wire my computer into my stereo to actually make those sound files worth listening to. I dreamed of one day owning a portable MP3 player so I could take my music with me.
Later a friend gave me his when he was cleaning out his junk but by then I had no use for it. Maybe it can go to a museum some day?
I think it probably has to do with the card initialization. Either the SD Card he used doesn’t implement the standard correctly or the Player doesn’t. Perhaps the player sets the HCS bit as 1 which would tell the card it supports SDHC or SDXC cards. (See Physical Layer Simplified Specification V.6.00 under 4.2.3 from the SD Association.)
My guess: Gregg’s GPX isn’t actually from 2004 but a newer revision which supports SDHC. (SDHC is electrically compatible with SDXC). Hence it can read FAT32 BUT NOT exFAT.
Could it be that it works because it uses SPI mode?
No, the commands (esp. CMD17 and CMD18) have the same semantics in SPI and the SD bus, and the same SDSC/SDHC differences – see p. 138 in the specification, and footnote 10, as quoted before.
Wow! It only took you 4 minutes to come up with a reply that was something in a footnote 138 pages into the documentation. That is impressive!
Have you considered a career as a lawyer?
Haha, thanks ;-) I worked a lot with that stuff, so it was just a quick glance at the spec PDF. Are there careers for professional know-it-alls?
From my experience there’s a surplus of them on the internet. It comes in handy in a career in engineering, though.
All SD cards have a serial fallback. Hackaday even wrote about this before:
https://hackaday.com/2013/08/19/rescuing-an-sd-card-with-an-arduino/
See @Erlkoenig’s reply to my post above.
Errrr..what? Ummmm..no! I think (I hope!!!) your tryin to pull our leg, but cassette tapes absolutely pre-dates MP# players.
Millenials!…sheesh
Wax => 8-tracks => cassettes => MP3 Players=> IPOD => Digital Delivery (includes all the current stuff…)
Woooosh!!!!
Clearly that was a joke about the hipsters moving technologically backwards. Given their love of vinyl records, vacuum tube audio amplifiers and single-geared bicycles… I would say it is an appropriate one too.
The hipsters of our children’s generation will probably be debating the merits of wax cylinder vs steel wire recordings as they ride on their pennyfarthings.
I concur..you got that one….went totally over my head…i thought it might be a jok, but I didnt get it..
you see, I was too busy yelling at them kids on my lawn…..
Read the next paragraph. Joke alert.
He was referring to the modern resurgence in cassetee tape players used by “hipsters” like the ones that buy modern records pressed on vynil and wont’t shut up about it. Before the new era tape fad they would use aesthetic looking old stand alone mp3 players because that was their idea of cool.
Maybe it’s a case of the card being the awesome half of the equation and being programmed to fall back to and speak an old standard when necessary instead of the MP3 player possessing clairvoyance.
Yeah, I also think this might be the case. The FAT table is in the beginning of the card so even if it sees only the first 2 GB, it could appear to work with a larger partition.
’04, If it just could play flac and at 24/96.
Here is a question, since the GPX MW3836 player can also read MMC cards and that had a 128 GB limit from the beginning will it read a SD card up to or over 128 GB because of the MMC spec?
(waking up) YAWN! Huh? There’s an SDXC now?