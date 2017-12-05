EasyEDA Two Years Later

Some people want everything on the cloud, while others refuse to put even the smallest scrap of data on the Internet. Most of us fall somewhere in between. A few years ago, we talked about a few cloud-based PCB layout programs including one called EasyEDA. We were impressed because it was a full package: schematic capture, simulation, and PCB layout. It was free to use, although they would give you a quote for producing your boards, though you were under no obligation to buy them. Of course things change in two years, so if you are curious how EasyEDA is doing, [Yahya Tawil] posted an in-depth review.
Some of the new features include an autorouter and the ability to order parts from a BOM directly, not just PCBs. The cloud aspect is handy, not only because you don’t have to install and update software to use it anywhere, but because it is very natural to collaborate with others on projects. We did notice, though, that the autorouter can run in the cloud, or you can download and run it local because it apparently loads the server significantly.
Unlike some online PCB layout programs, EasyCAD produces industry-standard Gerber files, so although they will offer to produce your boards, you can take your files anywhere. Two years ago we did have a short run of boards made just to see how they would come out and they were fine and the price was very competitive.
If you missed our original EasyEDA post, we looked at it and — no kidding — MeowCAD. We also know [Hari] used them for his giant LED cube boards. If you prefer your reviews in short videos, [MickMake] has part one of his review, below.
Is auto-crap Eagle still doing stupid “rent to use” licensing?
I can see the later two benefiting from the cloud because there’s more horsepower on that end.
“More horsepower on that end.” Maybe if you’re on a phone, tablet or low-end laptop, but anything better is probably more powerful. While the hardware the “cloud” application runs on is powerful, that power is shared across many users. Especially for a free product, where there won’t be as much hardware backing it. So if you only look at the relevant part, namely your tiny share, it doesn’t actually work out that great. For instance, the server might have dual 8-core CPUs (@ ~100 W each) = 16 cores (@ ~200 W) – share that over 10 users (1.6 cores @ ~20 W), and a dual-core laptop looks about even (2 cores @ ~15 W – ~45 W).
To the extent of your argument that’s true (especially the free part). But what your laptop can’t do as easily is scale. That’s an advantage the cloud has.
You can’t just tease us with a buzzword like “scale” and not enlighten us regarding how that applies to PCB design.
My only concern with an online EDA is when the rug is invariably yanked out from underneath users. If Eagle goes belly up, you can still use whatever the last version was and eventually switch to a new EDA.
If EasyEDA goes belly up or the company behind it figures out it’s no longer profitable, users who’ve integrated their workflow into easyEDA are left out in the cold with no guarantee of an alternative.
Why would I spend hours working with a tool that could disappear on someone else’s whim? Local control will always be preferable to the cloud if there’s no guarantee of availability and uptime.
Except that now that Eagle is subscription, you won’t be able to keep using that (unless it is a cracked version, of course), you’d have to be using an older version – and probably only be able to open the older files too.
I think EasyEDA has promised to open-source everything if they do go out of business, but I wouldn’t trust that – depending on why that happened it might not even be possible.
But I totally agree with your point. I don’t use “cloud” apps for any kind of work, and I don’t want anything else that depends on someone else’s server to work either (particularly hardware).
Well said.
The main author’s assertion that the only downside of using cloud apps is that’s it’s “on the Internet” is utterly simplistic and completely inaccurate and quite frankly, if intentional, somewhat offensive as well. The downsides are considerably larger than “just being on the Internet”. As Ethan states, one of the bigger issues has to do with what happens when the software is invariably no longer being supported. You go from an old but still working version with normal software to something that literally stops working, taking all of your data and work with it. It’s as if suddenly every CAD file you spent years making suddenly not only stopped working but you couldn’t even open the files at all anymore or even use the software at all.
That is not anywhere close to just “being on the Internet” and that’s only a small part of the issues with cloud based software.
Characterizing the majority of people as perfectly ok with that seems unrealistic and misguided. Even more so if one relies on said software for their income and well-being as a professional.