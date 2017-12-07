My Kingdom for a Capacitor

While working on a project recently, I required a capacitor of around 1000 μF and went rummaging through my collection of parts. No luck there. At that point I’d usually go through my collection of junk electronics and computer motherboards, but I had recently gone through and tossed the stuff that had been laying around for as long as I could remember. No matter, I thought. I’ll just head over to RadioShack and…
Now, I have been accused of many things over the years, but “deep” is certainly not one of them. Yet, at this moment I had what could only be described as an existential crisis. There is no RadioShack, not in my state at least. I don’t live in an area that’s blessed with a maker “scene”, so no independent shop or even a hackerspace within reasonable driving distance of me either. I could order it online of course, but everyone’s trying to sell them in bulk and shipping will take a few days at least. A few days? Who knows where my interests will be in a few days. How can I get anything done under these conditions?
Desperate times call for desperate measures, so I got in the car and took a ride to the only place I knew where I could by electronic components for cheap: Goodwill.
Second Hand Salvage
If you aren’t familiar with Goodwill, it’s a second hand store where all manner of goods are sold, usually for a pittance. While the stock at Goodwill tends to be largely clothes, each one of their locations I’ve ever been into has had an electronics section in a back corner somewhere that has piles of crusty old VCRs, tape decks, tube televisions, etc. Basically any antiquated piece of consumer electronics that the owner felt too bad to just throw in the garbage: you’ll find it here. Of course, Goodwill is not really unique in this regard. If you’ve got a local second hand or thrift store, it’s likely they have a similar area.
In a RadioShack-less world, I suggest you become well acquainted with these types of stores and the wares they tend to deal in. It might be time to start checking in every week or so if it’s not out of your way. Because if you aren’t lucky enough to live in a hotspot of makers or hackers, and are too proud to garbage pick, stores like this may as well be your RadioShack now.
During my trip, I had no problem finding what I was looking for. There were plenty of VCRs and radios lying around, none more than $5 each. If you’re looking for good sources of through-hole components, you’ll probably want to stick to the older and cheaper looking hardware. The higher end devices would be more likely to have switched over to SMD components or other miniaturization techniques which might make salvaging parts from them more annoying.
Tools of the Trade
If you’re going to be salvaging parts out of old electronics, you’ll need to master the art of desoldering. [Bil Herd] did a great write-up and video of the various tools and techniques a few years back, but at the absolute minimum you’ll need some desoldering wick. If you want to make things easier for yourself, get a solder sucker or even better a desoldering iron.
In my case, I was lucky. The VCR that I selected came apart easily, and had its power supply on a nicely removable module that I was able to yank right out of the case. Inside it looked a bit nasty, some kind of sticky yellow fuzz covered most of the internals of the machine; if I had to guess, I would say this came from a smoker’s home. But for a $3, we can’t be too picky.
Power supplies are always a wealth of electrolytic capacitors, and it only took a few seconds to identify a 1000 μF capacitor that didn’t appear to be bulged. Remember that the hardware you’re dealing with can be rather suspect, and a close visual inspection is in order for all parts you are considering putting into your project.
After getting it freed from the PCB, I was able to check it with my multimeter and see it was at about 900 μF, which puts it within the tolerances for this kind of capacitor. Electrolytic capacitors are notorious for failing with age, and care should be taken to make sure you aren’t going through all this trouble for nothing.
The Day is Saved, For Now
In the end, I was able to get the capacitor I was after (plus a load of other passives and components I pulled out of the VCR) in about an hour and for only a few dollars. Certainly a better deal than ordering a single capacitor online, but still something I’d have rather avoided. Now that there are no more local electronic component shops in my area, it may be time to bite the bullet and just load up on bulk passives from eBay before I actually need them. But having a contingency plan like this never hurts.
In this dystopian post-RadioShack wasteland, where are readers getting their components? Are you lucky enough to live in an area where parts can be locally sourced? Are you buying in bulk online and just hoping you can predict what parts you’ll need? Maybe you’ve gone full Mad Max and how just build everything out of what can be found in the trash?
Let us know in the comments, and be sure to drop us a line if you’ve got your own salvage success story.
21 thoughts on “My Kingdom for a Capacitor”
desoldering is how i often spend a sunday afternoon. never used any of the parts yet though. or any of my bought parts either really. solutions?
In my youth, I stopped by the TV repair shop (remember when TV’s were fixable?) and picked up a few chassis that were deemed uneconomical to repair and stripped them for parts. I still have some of those parts.
Though I did get one of them working and hooked up to my ZX-80.
Solution is to sort and store the parts well so you know where they are when you need them. I needed a non polarized 150uF cap a few days ago. Guess where it came from?
I’ve been salvaging parts off of dead and unwanted electronics since I started getting into the hobby 30 years ago as a teenager (man, has it really been 30 years?!?). I’ve used those parts many times over the years to make repairs and build projects. I have both capacitors and resistors organized in drawers labeled according to the 10% series, so I have no trouble finding the right drawer when I need a part. Whether or not that drawer actually has the part I need is another issue entirely, though I did clean the local Radio Shack out of small parts when they went out of business, so I’m fairly well equipped these days.
Yes Radio shack is leaving our area also. Hadn’t thought of Good Will, great idea. Lucky to have Skycraft 45 minutes away as a backup.
Edison once said “To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.” Or at least Good Will.
“and a pile of junk.” Or at least Good Will.”
aren’t you being a bit redundant?
B^)
That’s the point. They store the junk for you.
I use Mouser and others often, but at times you need the item NOW. I only strip parts when I need something, don’t try to have a storage bin of stripped parts.
Reusing parts is fine in a pinch, but electrolytics are the worst possible parts to scavenge for.
To be honest, I used to think salvaging was the best thing ever — now I recognize it for the waste of time it largely is. For 99% of passives and ICs, buying new is just a whole lot cheaper if you include the time spent. There’s just no real need when digikey and mouser will provide decent pricing and 2 day turn around times unless you need something in the next few hours.
That being said, I’m totally willing to salvage linear motion parts, certain motors, lens assemblies, vacuum chambers, etc, simply because they’re difficult and expensive to buy new.
I would totally agree except that two days of delay puts me out of the groove, and into another work week. There is almost no chance my inspiration will survive yet another work week.
A good source for high voltage components is dead fluorescent electronic ballasts A couple in front of me:
47 microfarad 250v and 50V electrolytic
.0056,.0082 microfarad at 1250V metallized film
.24 microfarad at 400V metallized film
1 microfarad at 200V metallized film
D13005 400V 4A switching transistors
Etc…
Unfortunately, this seems to be a self fulfilling death spiral. Our local electronics parts places have folded, all but one, and they are only still around as a tax write-off. Stock isn’t getting replaced, but it is _the_ place to go if you need that IC that hasn’t been made in 40+ years. There are a few of the 7400 series that the pinout is different when you move to 74{LS,C,ACT,etc}.
I think there should be email distribution lists of the hackers in your local area that you could contact in situations like this. I’m sure there are 10s of people close to me that probably have stuff I don’t have. If the Neighborhood website is operating in your area you could probably just put out a call there.
CraigsList?
I’m lucky enough to be within driving distance from Tanner Electronics, and even luckier to have a girlfriend that knows the store and knows the parts I need.
Tanner and a unicorn is a beautiful combination
My whole electronics lifestyle pretty much began with salvaging parts. The University where I live has auctions on a regular basis that are a gold mine of old computers and printers and such. But often boxes of amazing stuff when somebody decides to clean out a lab. Sometimes businesses have sales or auctions. The nice thing here is that you aren’t limited to consumer electronics.
I have found it better to just leave things on circuit boards until needed, unless you find hours of desoldering therapeutic. And a critical concern is to avoid burying yourself alive with junk that gets in your way. And I have learned a lot reverse engineering interesting things that come my way.
This is a close analog to having a stock of metal on hand of you are a machinist. You loose mental momentum driving to the store or placing an order for material. It is great to have an idea and be able to lay hands on parts in just minutes.
Right now my goal is to get rid of perhaps half of my stockpile of junk. Maybe I can sell 20 pound boxes of junk electronics on Ebay?
I bought a table of miscellaneous electronics at a university auction for $10.
One of the items was a simply built “rodent respirator” probably used on laboratory rats.
Another auction attendee offered me a dollar for it and I accepted. A friend of his had recently killed a mouse at work and he was going to “present” it to him.
B^)
If this was a zombie apocalypse, scrounging parts would be a good choice.
However, as long as Digi-Key and Tayda Electronics are still running, that’s the way to do it. Nothing like getting exactly what you need at a reasonable cost.
If I tore down old hardware to find parts, I would have to turn myself in to the state labor board for violating the minimum wage law.
Goodwill around here tends to be a little weak on electronics. I think it’s because we have such easy recycling that people don’t hesitate to bring their e-waste to the transfer station. It doesn’t cost anything, or rather it’s already paid for in our county tax bill, so people just do it. The bins with the e-waste get drool-worthy sometimes — I’ve seen piles of server-grade machines in there, and if not for the “No Salvaging” signs and the watchful attendants, I would have scored a few for scrapping.
Depending on the site, get chummy with the employees, and during a lull time (and the boss is not around -you’ll know who [s]he is by that time) they might let you have a grab. And then leave a $ or so for their “donut fund”.
But if it is busy, move on, they don’t want others to see someone else scrounging.
I went “full Mad Max” during college, and boy was campus nice for trash picking. I got a heck of a nice variable autotransformer from the ’50s that just needed a new fuse and some cleaning (I upgraded it with grounded outlets too). I learned how to drive plain LCD glass displays. I got some Swiss NEMA 23 steppers that I need to turn into some kind of CNC machine. A netbook with a dead battery and no RAM cover, that I use to run a few home automation things. A centrifuge that needed some PCB repair. A waffle maker(!). It was a goldmine.
The next time the microwave needs a door switch replaced, (I’ve replaced the bottom one twice), I hope to remember GW.