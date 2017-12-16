It’s the story of the moment, isn’t it. As the price of Bitcoin continues on its wild and crazy rollercoaster ride, everyone’s talking about cryptocurrencies, and in almost mystical terms, about blockchains. Perhaps to be a little more accurate, we should report that they are talking about The Blockchain, a single entity which it seems is now the answer to all ills.
Of course, there is no single blockchain, instead blockchain technologies form the underpinnings of the cryptocurrency boom. Since little dollar signs seem to be buzzing around in front of everyone talking about that subject, it has attracted the attention of hordes of people with little understanding of it. APNIC have a good article aimed at those people: Don’t Get Caught Up In Blockchain Hype, which is worth a read even if you do understand blockchain technologies.
It makes the point that many large enterprises are considering investments in blockchain technologies, and lists some of the potential pitfalls that they may encounter. There may be a slight element of schadenfreude for some of the technically literate in seeing this in action, but given that such things can have consequences for those among us it’s too important to ignore.
As an analogy of a relatively clueless executive jumping on a tech-driven bandwagon, a software company of our acquaintance had a boss who decided in the heady days before the dotcom crash that the organisation would fully embrace open-source. Something to be welcomed, you might think, but given that the software in question was a commercially sensitive asset upon which all company salaries depended, it was fortunate that he listened to his developers when they explained to him exactly what open source entails.
Whether you are a blockchain savant or an uninterested bystander, it’s worth a read as you may sometime need its arguments to save someone from their own folly. If you fancy a simple example to help understand something of how blockchains work, we’ve got that covered for you.
Bitcoin coins image: Mike Cauldwell [Public domain].
It is really funny and a shame at the same time. Funny because of all the ignorants running at it like mad. Shame on the other side, because not having bought some bitcoins when it was still 2$ each… :/
Just think of what you could have done if Bc ASICs had been available when everyone was using CPUs.
my story is worst, one guy owned me money (he still does) and i wanted to buy bitcoins from that cash, just for the fun, same thing when the ebay was new and we brought stupid things :)
Don’t feel bad about not investing in bitcoin. There is no value being generated. In other words: If you make money out of bitcoin you steal from someone else. My reason o not investing is the waste of energy that comes with a proof of work model.
The article is an interesting read. Consider the best way to solve your problem is a good point. The other way around is too common: We have a new technology, how can we solve our problems with it?
> If you make money out of bitcoin you steal from someone else.
How so?
Steal is a bit strong, but what hes saying is that it’s completely zero sum. Because the underlying “investment” doesn’t actually do anything, when you make money from selling it, you’re just directly taking money from someone else who thinks that the value will go up later. Most commercial transactions aren’t zero sum, in that both parties benefit somehow. jwrm22 is saying that bitcoin is a bubble, so any money made by selling it is money that will be lost by other naiive people when the value crashes.
I agree, and I think the reason is that people are conflating blockchain with bitcoin, and think that because companies are really interested in blockchain technology, that means they’re really interested in bitcoin and it’s now somehow worth more. Once people realise that their bitcoin holdings aren’t actually useful, and that these companies are not using bitcoin, I imagine the price will crash.
Ponzi scheme.
The underlying investment is a way to store wealth, and transact it decentrally across the world. That makes it worth something.
Seems like the same as any “nationality” currency trading operation to me. A nations currency value goes up, some people win and others lose.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ponzi_scheme
It is a very old con, and is technically legal in the US as long as something is exchanged.
Often people just end up with a garage full of worthless health/beauty products, and the initial participants always cash out as the growth begins showing collapse.
I mined bit-coins very early with a screen-saver for benchmarking my systems, and still can’t believe it got this far.
Caveat emptor
Fiat (paper) currency, at least in America, doesn’t technically have any intrinsic value, either, but you can still buy whatever you want… until the market crash…
Bitcoin is the same way.
“you steal from someone else” is rather a stretch.
If you win at poker, are you stealing from the other people at the table? No value is being generated, and your gain is certainly someone else’s loss. Same with stocks speculation and a dozen other things people do routinely.
A agree that this bubble will burst at some point, but that is a different issue.
No blockchain here.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/609771/a-cryptocurrency-without-a-blockchain-has-been-built-to-outperform-bitcoin/
Every time I would attend an IBM sponsored event on Linux and System Z, (or System Z and VM) they’d discuss blockchain and it’s seemingly important processes. One of the favorites that someone would ask about was bitcoin. Naturally they’d heap great amounts of smelly stuff on it to bury the idea claiming that it wasn’t worth anything else.
Now? It isn’t worth it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_mania
I’d never looked at the details before. It’s obviously nuts because there is no limit on the number of crypto-currencies. But the really crazy part is the inherent transaction cost. What happens to the value of a Bitcoin when the transaction costs in electricity becomes unsustainable? If you can’t make a transaction because no one can afford to compute a new hash, the coins have no value. Weirdest thing I’ve ever heard of.
> What happens to the value of a Bitcoin when the transaction costs in electricity becomes unsustainable?
It won’t. There’s a difficulty adjustment algorithm that ensures that mining is just sustainable. If miners walk away, the difficulty will be lowered again.
It’s funny how git was already a blockchain before blockchains became cool. Very easy to use for community databases that you want many people to edit but no-one to change after the fact.