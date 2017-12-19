DRM has become a four-letter word of late, with even media companies themselves abandoning the practice because of how ineffective it was. DRM wasn’t invented in the early 2000s for music, though. It’s been a practice on virtually everything where software is involved, including arcade cabinets. This is a problem for people who restore arcade machines, and [mon] has taken a swing at unraveling the DRM for a specific type of Konami cabinet.
The game in question, Reflec Beat, is a rhythm-based game released in 2010, and the security is pretty modern. Since the game comes with a HDD, a replacement drive can be ordered with a security dongle which acts to decrypt some of the contents on the HDD, including the game file and some other information. It’s not over yet, though. [mon] still needs to fuss with Windows DLL files and a few levels of decryption and filename obfuscation before getting the cabinet functional again.
The writeup on this cabinet is very detailed, and if you’re used to restoring older games, it’s a bit of a different animal to deal with than the embedded hardware security that older cabinets typically have. If you’ve ever wanted to own one of these more modern games, or you’re interested in security, be sure to check out the documentation on the project page. If your tastes are more Capcom and less Konami, check out an article on their security system in general, or in de-suiciding boards with failing backup batteries.
13 thoughts on “DRM Workarounds Save Arcade Cabinet”
Want even more onerous DRM? Microboards makes automated disc duplicators, some even have built in high resolution printers so you can feed it data and blanks then collect the fancy finished product.
Prices for one of their DVD and Blu-Ray Disc Publishers can top five kilodollars. You’d think that would be enough money for the company, but noooo. To use their software and machines you also have to buy USB dongles loaded with ‘disc credits’ in amounts of 100, 500, 1000, or 5000.
I was all set to jump on a Disc Publisher MX2 going cheap on auction, then did some research. Nope! Not biting into that pie filled with poop. At any time they could make any of their machines into useless junk by discontinuing disc credit sales for them.
Do you have a source for that? As far as I’m aware, the Disc Credit system is ONLY for their DRM/copy protection feature (aka VideoWrite) if you’re burning video DVD/BRs.
About 5 years ago I needed to burn 500 copies of a DVD-Video for school. Looked all over for a bunch of different solutions. My solution, I put 11 DVD-RW into a case and burned batches of disk using Free NERO BURNING ROM and Light Scribe Labeling. Now you cant really find Light scribe disc and disc printers will run you $200-300 each with expensive DRM ink that you can not refill.
It’s amazing that the crappier the code is, the more afraid the author is for it being copied by someone. I’ve seen people asking about how to “secure” their 10-line Arduino sketches from being “stolen”. Seriously.
Yeah, like in photography. The worse the photos, the bigger the watermarks.
Worth notwithstanding in today’s day and age, IP infringement is a global problem, from the smallest individual up to nation states, with attitudes to match. DRM may be “going away” due to ineffectiveness, not because IP infringements are no longer a problem.
Ehm… “DRM” are three letters, not four… Or is there a joke that I’m missing?
Have you honest to god never heard the phrase “four-letter word” used as a euphemism for “swear words”?
Perhaps that particular euphemism doesn’t exist where [rastersoft] lives.
Explanation: In English, many of our worst swear words are 4 letters long when spelled. This has brought about the term “four letter word”, which is a substitute for the actual swears.
Not only do you need to bypass the security dongle and decrypt the HDD data, the newer Bemani games are online-based DRM. If it doesn’t get the a-OK back from Konami’s server, the game won’t boot. Not 100% sure on the earlier Reflec Beat versions, but that’s been the case with Bemani for years now.