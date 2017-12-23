Unless you’ve been living under a high voltage transformer, you’re aware of the latest release in the Star Wars Saga. [John] has a relative that is clearly a big Star Wars fan, so he set about to build them the perfect Christmas present – a levitating Death Star! Instead of reinventing the wheel, [John] decided to start off with a magnetically levitating model of the Earth – a globe. He then took a Death Star mood lamp and gracefully cut it half with his trusty Dremel.
A nice twist for the mood lamp is that it was powered by a hacker’s best friend – five volts from a USB power supply. This made it easy to wire in a LiPo battery along with a charger and some fiber optic lighting. A pile of cat litter to represent a smoldering planet blown to bits ties the whole build together as only cat litter can.
Be sure to visit [John’s] Instructable page for full details along with a video, which you can also see below.
8 thoughts on “Floating Death Star Is Just In Time”
Nothing says “Joy to the World” like a Death Star.
My wife brought home the Death Star Tree Topper last year.
I immediately dropped to one knee and asked her to marry me again.
I start fawning over my wife anytime she remembers a bit of Star Trek trivia. She hates it when I do that.
Add the Sheldon(BBT) behavioral mod method of chocolates.
OR she is modifying your behavior using Star Trek trivia as your reward. (Everyone wants some attention now and then)
Secretly she’s a super Trekkie and is doling out these nuggets of info because she enjoys your reactions. ;)
Cat litter? Truely the most desolate wasteland in the entire universe.
Hopefully the cat won’t leave bits of its waste on the wasteland.
“and gracefully cut it half”
Do you mean he cut it in half?