Micro-ATX Arduino is the Ultimate Breakout Board

If you’ve been hanging around microcontrollers and electronics for a while, you’re surely familiar with the concept of the breakout board. Instead of straining to connect wires and components to ever-shrinking ICs and MCUs, a breakout board makes it easier to interface with the device by essentially making it bigger. The Arduino itself, arguably, is a breakout board of sorts. It takes the ATmega chip, adds the hardware necessary to get it talking to a computer over USB, and brings all the GPIO pins out with easy to manage header pins.
But what if you wanted an even bigger breakout board for the ATmega? Something that really had some leg room. Well, say no more, as [Nick Poole] has you covered with his insane RedBoard Pro Micro-ATX. Combining an ATmega32u4 microcontroller with standard desktop PC hardware is just as ridiculous as you’d hope, but surprisingly does offer a couple tangible benefits.
The RedBoard is a fully compliant micro-ATX board, and will fit in pretty much any PC case you may have laying around in the junk pile. Everything from the stand-off placement to the alignment of the expansion card slots have been designed so it can drop right into the case of your choice.
That’s right, expansion slots. It’s not using PCI, but it does have a variation of the standard Arduino “shield” concept using 28 pin edge connectors. There’s a rear I/O panel with a USB port and ISP header, and you can even add water cooling if you really want (the board supports standard LGA 1151 socket cooling accessories).
While blowing an Arduino up to ATX size isn’t exactly practical, the RedBoard is not without legitimate advantages. Specifically, the vast amount of free space on the PCB allowed [Nick] to add 2Mbits of storage. There was even some consideration to making removable banks of “RAM” with EEPROM chips, but you’ve got to draw the line somewhere. The RedBoard also supports standard ATX power supplies, which will give you plenty of juice for add-on hardware that may be populating the expansion slots.
With as cheap and plentiful as the miniITX and microATX cases are, it’s no surprise people seem intent on cramming hardware into them. We’ve covered a number of attempts to drag other pieces of hardware kicking and screaming into that ubiquitous beige-box form factor.
43 thoughts on “Micro-ATX Arduino is the Ultimate Breakout Board”
That just needs an FPGA to make it really interesting.
+1 and some sort of embedded rpi type SOC for in the box development. I’d be all over that jazz.
Too bad, I am killing our version of this thing as we speak (we only built 5 hand-made prototypes). Sure we planned a dump of FOSS ported forks+OHW back into the community, but someone beat us off the line and shat in the middle of the design standard with a defective design. We don’t care how it happed (most likely someone from jlcpcb.com group or security breach / Google-tracking), but we see similar idea dupes that reach Hack-A-Day feeds as already spoiled fun.
I’m not angry, but kind of disappointed in the lack of understanding that went into the posted clone. ;-)
BTW
You can buy mini-cluster MB kits very cheaply already if you know where to look.
PM me if you cant find a PCB kit, and we can probably send you some of our surplus.
If the Sparkfun one is done poorly, why would that prevent you from releasing a better version?
I don’t really understand what you’re trying to say with this.
I know it may sound crazy, but maybe, just maybe, someone had the same idea at the same time without some google conspiracy happening.. It’s not reaaaally some super innovative neverbefore though of thing..
FPGA – and a couple of high speed interfaces
Let’s start with a 200+ MHz clock rate for data I/O, and see where we go…
Is it just me, or is watercooling the board gone beyond “nuking the planet just to make sure” and gone full into “nuking the entire solar system just to be sure”?
Weir: You destroyed three-quarters of a solar system!
McKay: Five-sixths, but it’s not an exact science.
Weir: Rodney, can you give your ego a rest for one second?!
Thanks for quoting one of my favorite shows ever!
more importantly what is it cooling?
wait nvm, zooming in cleared that up.
Very good idea.
The cheapness and availability of cases sells the idea. Some of which are quite nice, and versatile.
Fyi, the article calls the project the “redboard” but the redboard is actually sparkfun’s in house flavor of the Arduino.
If you follow the link, you will see that it is made by sparkfun
Why would you waste that much real-estate? And he didn’t want to add extra RAM “because you’ve got to draw a line”? What a weird place to draw it, when you’re already being ridiculous then why not add the RAM? It’s just SRAM and SPI, digikey has a nice 20MHz 256kbit SRAM in stock at about USD 1. Perhaps it was a bit difficult to get the compiler to utilize it natively?
Because when you’ve already chosen to ignore “that’s ridiculous” as a reason to stop, there’s no reason to pick any other given stopping point. But you still have to stop somewhere so that you can get it made.
Like many of the projects we feature here on Hackaday, “why” is probably not a question you want to dwell too long on.
Only the stuff that’ll cause an extinction event.
Heh
Did you see the article on my 64 cell USB battery bank? Asking why on this site is like asking if the sky is blue. Some things you just don’t do.
And I thought the 60 cell battery pack for my DC UPS is big. It’s LiFePO4 32700s, though.
What would have been ideal is high speed muxes/shift registers to give you a whole bunch of input/outputs, plus pin expanders, maybe a 16channel 16bit dac, an SPI addressible MOSFET array for high current drive (to actually USE that atx psu) plus the ability to use megas. Throw in 8 relays and you have a multipurpose dev box.
Also watercooling the controller is just nuts.
2 megaBITS? What is this? A Super Nintendo? Why not a SDXC slot or other connector for some decently large storage?
The article makes it sound like more just wouln’t squeeze in.
To be fair, the Arduino platform could really use more storage space and processor capability.
I can store more on 5 1/4″ floppy.
If that edge connector + pinout gets adopted as a standard, then others could make boards like this with better utilization of the board area.
A bad idea whose time has come !!!
To be fair, his computer is on a par with my first PC XT in terms of expansion and raw CPU power.
He did drop the ball a bit with the absence of a 555, which, with a piezo, would be ideal for CTRL-G.
Awesome build nevertheless.
“With as cheap and plentiful as the miniITX and microATX cases are, it’s no surprise people seem intent on cramming hardware into them.”
A metal ATX case contains enough material to build 10 or 15 *ino or *Pi cases, but barely costs 2x or 3x, or nothing if you get one in a landfill. Whoever invents a 3D-turbo-encabulator capable of cutting and folding the former into the latter is going to sell some of them (read as: shut up and take my money!).
Pff. I could do that with a 555…
Here’s an idea for the next 555 contest, watercooled in an ATX case.
Make that 555 out of high voltage MOSFETs and IGBTs, then run it from rectified mains.
Make the 555 out of the hydraulic logic gates from the cooling system.
+1
I like the idea of easier expansion management, it would have been nice to see it done to a MEGA 2560, basing it around a Uno / Leonardo form factor seems very limiting.
Hey people this is Xmas, not april’s fool! Are you sure your calendar is pointing to the right holyday?
+1 That was my thought too.
For some reason, I would have been more interested if someone dropped in like 64 Quad core ARM SoCs running at a GHz or two, with 2 or 4 GB of RAM each, and with decent 1 Gb/s networking binding the nodes together, all in this microATX form factor. Could have been more fun to poke a stick at compared to something that an over sized perfboard and a few hours of someones time could have done.
Other then this, always nice seeing people come up with new creative boards.
It’d be nice if the front and/or back panels had some banana jacks, screw terminals, or other quick-attachment arrangement.
Good point, and it would still fit with the PC case “theme”.
Maybe a module that fits in the obviously unused optical drive bay that has a couple LEDs tied to GPIO and some jacks. Like a general purpose I/O panel you can get to from front of the machine.
I could definitely see doing this for a ZE footprint stm32f4, the one in a 144pin QFP.