We’re always happy to see hackers inspired to try something different by what they see on Hackaday. To [SimpleTronic] has a project that will let you stretch your analog electronics skills in a really fun way. It’s an electromagnet pendulum analog circuit. Whether you’re building it, or just studying the schematics, this is a fun way to brush up on the non-digital side of the craft.
The pendulum is a neodymium magnet on the head of a bolt, dangling on a one foot aluminium chain. Below, a Hall Effect sensor rests atop an electromagnet — 1″ in diameter, with 6/8″ wire coiled around another bolt. As the pendulum’s magnet accelerates towards the electromagnet’s core, the Hall effect sensor registers an increase in voltage. The voltage peaks as the pendulum passes overhead, and as soon as the Hall Effect sensor detects the drop in voltage, the electromagnet flicks on for a moment to propel the pendulum away. This circuit has a very low power consumption, as the electromagnet is only on for about 20ms!
The other major components are a LM358N op-amp, a CD4001B quad CMOS NOR gate, and IRFD-120 MOSFET. [SimpleTronic] even took the time to highlight each part of the schematic in order to work through a complete explanation.
In the end, this analog circuit should help newcomers get familiar with electromagnets so they can move on to the next logical steps: coil guns and web shooters.
9 thoughts on “Electromagnet-Powered Pendulum”
I think there’s room for reducing the component count here. One of the spare gates could be biased into linear operation and the input(s) AC coupled to the hall sensor. Use the remaining gate to square it up and use that to trigger the monostable.
One of my uncles was in advertising, and in the 70s I believe, a point-of-sale displays he helped create consisted of a cardboard image on a wire armature that rotated or twisted back and forth. The motor powering this was a solenoid, and a steel rod on the rocking armature that passed through that solenoid. Triggering the solenoid was a simple contact arrangement that connected up the coil to a D battery. I cannot recall the specifics of the contact arrangement, but the net result is that the solenoid was powered briefly at the right time to impart a little energy to the armature at the bottom of the swing. So the total electrical parts count was: D cell, contact arrangement, solenoid. I recall it would run for months on that D cell.
Anyway the featured project is a nice little challenge, and would make a great school project.
In my childhood (some 12,000 years ago now) there was a fun toy called something like “Bing Bang Boing”, which consisted of a metal ball bearing bouncing over a path of stretched ‘balloon trampolines. What I have often wondered is if an electromagnet could be positioned to compensate for frictional loss so that a set of these trampolines would bounce the bearing forever in a ring. (here’s a slightly more recent effort to replicate the ‘game’: http://trampoline-game.blogspot.com/2005/10/years-ago-i-really-liked-game-called.html )
Better get a freewheeling diode across that inductor
that sure wouldn’t hurt.
What I like about his website is the detail in the explanation of the circuit, don’t see that much these days. Well done.
I like the approach of the hall sensor, this makes the design a little easier then when using the coil itself as the sensing device.
Hopefully [SimpleTronic] will add the diode soon before the FET breaks. But perhaps many FET’s have already died…
Back in the 80s there were a number of toys/desk decorations that were similar to this. I always thought it would be fun to build one. Kudos to [SimpleTronic].
OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry) in Portland Oregon had a big pendulum that was at least two stories high with some sort of electromagnet to keep it going – at the edge of the swing there was a circle of domino’s and the pendulum would tip over a domino every minute or so – showing that the earth rotated – was a bit hypnotic to watch. Assuming it is still around a good visit
The Smithsonian Museum of Science and Technology in Washington DC has a similar sounding Pendulum. I don’t think it is powered though, just very low friction.
I love these kinds of things. That said, couldn’t one use the induced voltage in the electromagnet coil itself to trigger the magnet circuit on and skip the hall sensor entirely? (answer, yes, and I’ve seen it in the home of an old ham who homebrewd this kind of thing up as part of a super-accurate clock – in a glass pipe to eliminate air currents, invar for the pendulum length, and quartz fiber for the bearing. It worked in pull mode, eg the solenoid pulled the pendulum in as it approached.
It ran on the power picked up by a big coil – basically wasted radiated 60hz from the rest his house. It really doesn’t take a lot of power to run a good pendulum if you don’t blink a led too.
I’m not saying this as a critic – I’m pointing out where to go next with it…Like I said, I love this kinda stuff.