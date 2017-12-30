The Apple 1 was one of the three big hobbyist computers that burst onto the scene in 1977. Unlike the PET 2001 and the TRS-80, only a couple hundred Apple 1s were ever produced, and with only a handful in existence today, you’ll have to fork out some serious money to get a Wozniak original for yourself.
The Apple 1 experience is easily emulated, of course, but this ESP8266 emulates the Apple 1 on hard mode. Dubbed the Espple by its creator [Hrvoje Cavrak], it emulates the 6502-based original in all its 1-MHz glory, while providing 20-kB of RAM, a considerable upgrade over the 4-kB standard. The complete original character set is provided for that old-timey feel, and there’s a BASIC interpreter ready to go. The kicker here, though, is that the emulator is completely wireless. You telnet into the 8266 rather than connecting a keyboard directly, and video is transmitted over-the-air using a GPIO pin as a 60-MHz PAL transmitter. A short length of wire is all you need to transmit to an analog PAL TV on channel 4; the video below shows a little BASIC code running and a low-res version of Woz himself.
You’ll find Apple emulators aplenty around these parts, everything from an Apple ][ on an Arduino Uno to a tiny Mac on an ESP32. There hasn’t been much in the way of Apple 1 emulations, though, at least until now.
7 thoughts on “Espple: A Wireless Apple 1 on an ESP8266”
Whoh! this is so cool! Especially the transmitting 60-MHz PAL.
Legends never die.
I don’t know why, but this made me assume the maker of the project was [CNLohr].
The Apple 1 came out in 1976. The Apple II is the one that’s part of the trilogy of 1977, along with the Commodore PET and the TRS-80.
For most people at the time, they wouldn’t have known about the Apple 1, with its small production run.
Michael
The RF transmission to a TV would be great for showing lyrics slides!
The situation I’m thinking about happened on the Logos Hope ship. Someone grabbed a guitar, and started playing some worship songs. We didn’t have a projector set up, but some of us knew the lyrics and chimed in. I had a Raspberry Pi, and there was a TV. I wished I could plug into it to quickly get some lyrics on the screen for the other people, but there was no way – my HDMI wire wasn’t in my pocket. I have a Casio CMD-40 TV remote watch, so I could easily change the channel if need be. But I would really like to see a way to get lyrics from my phone (maybe over serial?) and put that on a TV.
Anyone know of similar emulators for Z80’s? TRS-80, perhaps? Kaypro?
About Woz: He’s a genius, of course.
😮😮😮😍😍😍