Remember When Scratch-Built Robots Were Hard?

Even simple robots used to require quite a bit of effort to pull together. This example shows how far we’ve come with the tools and techniques that make things move and interact. It’s a 3D printed rover controlled by the touchscreen on your phone. This achieves the most basic building block of wheeled robotics, and the process is easy on you and your pocketbook.
We just can’t stop loving the projects [Greg Zumwalt], aka[gzumwalt], is turning out. We just saw his air-powered airplane engine and now this little rover perks our ears up. The design uses the familiar trick of two powered wheels with a ball bearing to avoid problems with differential turning. But the simplicity is all in the implementation.
This bot is 3D printed using eight very simple pieces: four gears, two axles, a cap and a single tray to mount everything. The cap captures the ball bearing which pokes out a hole in the bottom of the tray to form an omnidirectional wheel. Two 9G servos modified for continuous rotation. The mating teeth of the gears are found on the wheel sections which have grooves for neoprene O-rings to provide traction. The entire thing is driven by an ESP8266 in the form of an Adafruit Feather Huzzah. This is programmed using the Arduino IDE and your phone can connect directly or through a WiFi router.
We’re not crazy, right? Robots didn’t used to be this easy to pull together? This goes for the power of 3D printing versus traditional basement fabrication methods, but in the availability of powerful yet inexpensive embedded systems and the available tools and libraries to program them. Kudos to you [Greg] for showing us how great the currently available building blocks are in the hands of anyone who wants to channel their engineering creativity. He certainly has… this chassis ultimately powers Santa’s sleigh.
Need a bigger printing challenge? Here’s a 3D printed rover that goes all-in with the suspension system.
[via Adafruit]
4 thoughts on “Remember When Scratch-Built Robots Were Hard?”
Nice! Great inspiration for a version with cheapo steppers…
I suppose the takeaway from this is that they’re no longer scratch built, given all the available low-cost prebuilt modules nowadays. My first line following robot that I designed at college 18 years ago used a 556 dual timer to control two servos, a reflective optoswitch and a little signal conditioning in between, all mounted in a small upside-down tupperware container with a few holes drilled into it.
But then where do you draw the line at “scratch built”. The 556 dual timer and the servo motors and opamps I used all have a bunch of clever electronics inside them, so they are effectively circuit modules themselves.
Now there are modules with WiFi and Bluetooth and all manner of plug and play firmware libraries and code snippets.
Almost all that we do is built on the shoulders of giants, constantly reducing the difficulty of getting involved in and sparking interest in our once niche fields. Which is awesome.
I meant to link this in the previous comment – TED talk about building a toaster from scratch
And also to quote Carl Sagan “If you want to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe”
:)
“Almost all that we do is built on the shoulders of giants, constantly reducing the difficulty of getting involved in and sparking interest in our once niche fields. Which is awesome.”
Future children are going to have so much fun with Johnny’s Build-your-own ED-209 and Lifeform creation kit for beginners.